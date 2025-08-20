“Straight dogs**t” - Internet shares disappointment over BMF season 4 as the season wraps up 

The final episode of BMF season 4 dropped on August 15, 2025, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger. The series centers around the Flenory Brothers, Meech and Terry, the two street legends from southwest Detroit who own a drug trafficking empire. The latest season had major ups and downs, with the brothers venturing into the music industry by starting their music label and also trying to expand their business in California.

However, things turned sour when Detective Bryant used one of the inner members of the BMF circle, Laz, as an informant, conducting raids on all the stash houses. Purdy, their star performer, died due to an overdose, and so did B-Mickie in a shootout at Thomas Square. BMF season 4, loosely based on true events, also causes Meech and Terry to have a fallout due to trust issues.

Overall, the season combined multiple major character arcs in a span of 10 episodes, but did not resolve all of them. The final episode ended with Meech getting arrested due to an accident at the Platinum Palace.

Fans took to Reddit to express their views on BMF season 4, with one of them commenting:

"This season is straight dogs**t at this point."

Fan reaction (Image via Reddit/@gvandale)

Another fan commented about the rushed timeline of the show, stating:

"IT WENT FROM THE 90’s to 2004 all in one episode."

"That time jumping got on my nerves they started in 1995 and in four episodes were in 1998 and nobody aged then to end it in the 2000’s when it was supposed to be three months later was insane," another user posted.

Fans reacting to season 4 of BMF (Image via Reddit/@SuperfluousSemen)

However, other fans seemed to have differing opinions on BMF season 4, with some claiming that they loved the plotline and certain characters.

"Damn I actually loved (it).😭😭," a user stated.

"Damn I loved this season. Hoping they finish it," another posted.

"Damn y'all never satisfied," a user commented.

All about the BMF season 4

In BMF season 4, the Flenory brothers expand their empire outside of Detroit, striving to dominate Atlanta and California. Flashbacks from a brutal trip to Mexico expose the increasing differences between Terry, who is determined to preserve their stability, and Meech, who goes to the brink of loss to save their supplier, Loco. These opposing instincts further create the divide between the brothers as they seek power on different terms.

Terry starts to concentrate on legitimacy by investing in the music business. Under his label, Stomping Ground Records, he signs Purdy and attempts to navigate his new business enterprises with the deadly allure of the streets. Meech, however, continues to be set on widening BMF's reach but is stuck in a world of betrayal and changing allegiances.

B-Mickie plots behind the scenes to overthrow him, only to become a victim of a clever trap. The season unravels into anarchy as Lamar re-emerges with wrath, abducting Meech's daughter and exacting a brutal standoff that will leave scars for a lifetime.

The final complication occurs at the Platinum Palace club, where Meech fatally injures a man in a fight. This act grants Detective Bryant the reason to make the long-awaited arrest for him, concluding the season on a gut-wrenching turn for both Meech and the BMF legacy.

BMF season 4 is available to stream on Starz.

