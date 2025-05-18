Succession: Tom & Cousin Greg’s funniest moments ranked

HBO’s Succession is a family-drama show about a ‘media lord’ named Logan Roy (Brian Cox), which explores how his interpersonal relationship with his family is troublesome, and at times, quite complicated. Things change when Logan decides to step down from managing the group of companies and a race for a new face to manage the organization begins. However, the journey is not that simple.

The decision to step down gives rise to many people getting in line to rule the media conglomerate. While the frontrunners are Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew Macfayden) have their own character developments going on.

The two have a respectable seat at the table, but they are usually away from the Roy family drama and tactically place themselves in the right places and right time.

Tom and Cousin Greg have a lot of comedic moments in the show and they eventually become a fan-favourite duo. Below is a list of some of the most hilarious moments between Greg and Tom.

'Courtroom bromance', 'bottle fight', and five other funniest moments between Cousin Greg and Tom in Succession

7) When Tom and Greg meet for the first time in season 1, episode 1, Celebration

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

Season 1 episode 1 of Succession introduces both Greg and Tom, and towards the end, they even cross paths. Tom seems helpful to Greg at first, but later, the viewers realize that Tom has something else in mind.

When Tom meets Greg, he says, “If you need any help, seriously, any help, any advice, just don't f*cking bother.” And there is a weird smile on Tom’s face while saying this, as viewers only get to know how he is planning to use his camaraderie with Greg later. This moment is also special as it marks the start of the hilarious dynamic between the epic duo.

6) When Tom catches Greg stealing cookies in season 1, episode 4, Sad Sack Wasp Trap

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

Season 1 kicks off with a lot of hilarious moments between Greg and Tom, and one such moment happens in episode 4 of Succession. Tom catches Greg stealing cookies and stashing them in dog poop bags. Tom sees the bag and asks if it is filled with dog poop, but Greg explains that he is broke, and needs the cookies to keep himself going.

Greg hilariously tries to defend himself for the use of a dog poop bag but fails. He even gets philosophical and says, "It's not like they pre-poop them. They're just bags. It's just a mental barrier."

5) Greg and Tom try prison food in season 3, episode 6, What It Takes

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

Imagine thinking of the worst possible outcome and then trying a demo version of it. In season 3 episode 6 of Succession, when Greg and Tom think they are going to prison, Tom takes Greg to the worst food outlet to make him have a meal that resembles prison food. Tom even explains that it might be worse in prison.

Both of them eat the meal while Greg grows scared. Tom suggests that Greg might even become an easy target because of his physique but Tom will protect him. Tom even offers to take responsibility for Greg’s wrongdoings so that they do not suffer.

4) ‘The disgusting brothers’ moment in season 4, episode 1, The Munsters

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

Season 4 of Succession starts on a sad note for Tom. Tom has been split from Shiv for several months now, and then he sees Greg bringing a date to Logan’s birthday party. This makes Tom furious and he starts roasting Greg for no reason whatsoever.

Greg refers to her date as another tick on the chart reminding Tom that they both are always going to be ‘disgusting brothers’.

3) ‘The courtroom bromance’ in season 2, episode 9, DC

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

In the final episode of season 2 of Succession, Tom is put to trial on a case running in the company. Senator Gil asks Tom about Greg and the camera immediately pans to him, sitting nervously right behind Tom. At first, Tom panics and confirms that he does not know of any Greg but then he draws back from his own statement.

The way Tom denies knowing Greg is hilarious, and then he soon has to change his statement when Senator brings in new evidence. Senator shows to the court that Tom has sent 67 emails to Greg, and one of the emails followed the line: "You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs."

2) 'Turn on speakerphone’ moment in season 1, episode 5, I Went to Market

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

Quite early into the show, Tom calls Greg to ask where he is when the latter is driving down his grandpa to New York for Thanksgiving. Greg tries to explain the situation to Tom but he doesn’t listen to Greg and insults his grandpa. Greg then reveals that he is on speaker.

We then see the reaction of Greg’s grandpa, and Tom’s reaction out of embarrassment is just inexplicable and hilarious. Tom realizes he just insulted his employer/father-in-law’s brother and is embarrassed by his statement. He then tries to cover up hilariously by saying, “Well, I shouldn't be, Greg.”

1) ‘The safe room bottle fight’ in season 2, episode 4, Safe Room

Still from the show Succession (Image via HBO Studios)

A gun is fired in Waystar Royco building, and the Roy family is immediately taken to the high-security bunkers. Meanwhile, Tom and Greg are locked up in a random safe room. Greg explains that he does not want to work in ATN anymore and requests a business relationship between the two.

Greg’s statements enrage Tom so much that he starts hurling bottles at Greg, marking it as one of the best hilarious moments on the show. Tom is constantly trying to tell Greg that he does not have the right to leave, and when they are intervened by someone, Tom gets enraged at them as well and shuts them off by saying, "This is an executive-level business!"

Succession is filled with such moments of Cousin Tom and Greg. Viewers who love the duo can make a checklist of the aforementioned moments and rewatch them again.

