Sullivan’s Crossing and Virgin River have a common thread, and the connection will surprise you

Robyn Carr wrote both Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing, which share a similar emotional tone and are based on her best-selling books.

Each story follows a woman seeking a fresh start in a small, peaceful town. Along the way, she faces personal challenges, finds unexpected love, and discovers a sense of belonging in a tight-knit community.

Sullivan's Crossing and Virgin River have a lot in common, such as the beautiful natural landscapes, emotional stories, and themes like starting again, mending, and growing as a person. Both shows are about people dealing with changes in their lives in tiny towns where everyone is helpful.

Are Sullivan's Crossing and Virgin River the same?

Virgin River (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Virgin River and Sullivan's Crossing are both based on Robyn Carr’s best-selling books and share the same warm, emotional tone. Carr’s stories often follow women who move to small towns for a fresh start after a difficult past.

Her mix of emotion, romance, and personal growth comes through in both shows. Virgin River became a hit on Netflix, while Sullivan's Crossing brings a similar feel to The CW and CTV. It features a new lead, Maggie Sullivan, who faces struggles like Mel Monroe’s—so if you liked Mel, you’ll likely connect with Maggie too.

Both have the same main storyline

Both series revolve around the fundamental idea of beginning anew. Mel Monroe, a nurse practitioner who has lost someone close to her, moves to the little hamlet of Virgin River to heal.

In Sullivan's Crossing, neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan goes back to her roots in rural Nova Scotia after a scandal at work changes her life.

In each story, the main character leaves the fast-paced metropolis for calm, only to realize that healing is harder than they thought. The small-town setting is both a retreat and a mirror for Mel and Maggie, making them face the wounds they wanted to avoid.

Both represent small towns

The lovely, close-knit settings of these shows are what make them so touching. Virgin River, which is named after the redwood trees of Northern California, and Sullivan's Crossing, which is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Canadian wilderness, are more than just attractive sites. They signify something.

These neighborhoods symbolize safety, new starts, and a slower pace where feelings can finally catch up.

In both shows, nature plays a quiet but significant role. The rivers, woods, and cottages are not just pretty; they also help you heal and learn about yourself.

Both protagonists experience familial issues and find new connections

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Both shows have a strong theme of "found family." As the story goes on, Mel meets characters in Virgin River, such as Doc Mullins and Jack Sheridan, who owns the local tavern. Maggie reconnects with her father in Sullivan's Crossing. She hasn't seen him in a long time. She also makes new acquaintances, like the quiet and complicated Cal.

These people are more than just buddies; they help each other through hard times. The folks who live near Mel and Maggie help them deal with things and get better. Both shows emphasize that you can't heal on your own; you need to be with people who matter to you.

Both feature strong, complex women

Sullivan's Crossing (Image via Netflix)

Mel Monroe and Maggie Sullivan are both strong and capable women who have been through a lot of loss, tragedy, and change. But they stay grounded, caring, and determined to keep going. The stories are driven by their emotional depth and quiet intensity.

It's important to note that both women are depicted not only as love leads but also as people dealing with sorrow, job difficulties, and family problems. Love doesn't save them; they grow into it as they recognize themselves again.

Both series are like spiritual brothers and sisters. Even if the places and tales are different, each has characters you can relate to, emotional moments, and stories that make you feel good.

Viewers can watch Virgin River on Netflix and Sullivan's Crossing on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

