Supacell on Netflix: Full list of cast and characters

Netflix’s Supacell debuted recently on June 27 with a total of six episodes as part of season 1. The show features a unique take on the superhero genre. It focuses on six black people who unexpectedly gain superpowers and seemingly do not have anything else in common.

Directed by Andrew Onwubolu, also known as Rapman, the show's cast includes Tosin Cole, Adelayo Adedayo, and Yasmin Monet Prince, among others. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A group of seemingly ordinary people from South London unexpectedly develop super powers. They don't seem to have a connection between them aside from being Black."

Supacell: Full list of cast and characters

1) Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki

First and foremost, in Tosin Cole, Supacell features a former Doctor Who. The actor has been previously seen in series such as The Cut, EastEnders: E20, and Hollyoaks. In Supacell, he plays the role of Michael Lasaki, a normal black kid who looks after his mum.

However, his life is turned upside down when he finds himself with superpowers and attempts to help people. The actor himself has been seen in multiple major movies and TV series over the years and also has considerable experience as a stage artist.

2) Adelayo Adedayo as Dionne

Moving on, we have Adelayo Adedayo, another familiar face that has previously been seen in series such as the BBC sitcom Some Girls, Timewasters, and The Responders. In the Netflix superhero series, Adedayo plays the role of Dionne, Michael’s love interest.

Her boyfriend’s newfound powers initially led to a breakdown in their bond. However, Michael eventually saves Dionne’s life, which ends up deepening their bond. Dionne helps Michael find others like him and plays an integral part in the story.

3) Nadine Mills as Sabrina

Nadine Mills stars in Supacell as Sabrina, who works in the NHS and comes into contact with Michael after developing superpowers of her own. She begins as a character who does not want to use her powers and is scared of them.

However, Sabrina eventually gains the confidence to excel at using them and develops into a bona fide superhero who helps those in peril. Mills has previously been seen in Sliced and a range of hits such as The Pay Day, The Strangers, and The Weekend.

4) Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre

Finally, Eric Kofi-Abrefa plays the role of Andre, who has a criminal past and develops the power of super-strength. The character is seen struggling to remain on the path of righteousness and struggles to find a job due to his past crimes.

The actor himself has been seen in Blue Story, Black Mafia Family, and The One in the past, in addition to a range of other hits. These four actors effectively play the starring roles on Supacell, although a range of other notable names are also part of the cast.

Other cast and crew

Calvin Demba as Rodney

Josh Tedeku as Tazer

Rayxia Ojo as Sharleen Clarke

Ky-Mani Carty as AJ Simpson

Michael Salami as Gabriel

Giacomo Mancini as Spud

Travis Jay as John

Ghetts as Krazy

Sanchez Brown as Energy Hunter

Kojo Attah as Strong Hunter

Supacell is currently available to be viewed on Netflix, with all six of the season 1 episodes available on the platform.

