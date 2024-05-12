Surface Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Veronica West’s psychological thriller series is not done yet, as Surface Season 2 will be released sooner than expected. Given the captivating plotline and the brilliant cast starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ari Graynor, and more, the renewal is a delightful surprise for fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter filled with more suspense and intrigue.

Surface made its global premiere on July 29, 2022, on Apple TV+, with a triple-header debut. The first season ran for eight episodes from July 29 to September 2, 2022. Although the series didn’t manage to get certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the mixed reviews from critics garnered the series an average score of 6.3/10.

The sequel didn’t take much time to be greenlit, and the new details that surfaced eventually incited hype among fans who are eagerly waiting for what the future holds for Sophie. Follow along with the article to learn more about Surface Season 2.

Surface Season 2 has yet to announce the exact release date

Stephan James and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Surface Season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Like many TV series and movies, Surface Season 2 didn’t receive a release date. However, as the anticipation among fans is reaching a fever pitch, the series will expectedly reveal the current developments and when the world can expect the sequel. After confirming Season 2 to be greenlit, Apple TV was revealed to choose London as the primary location for the upcoming story.

Season 1 was set in San Francisco, where the lead character, Sophie Ellis, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, embarked on a quest to dig out secrets of her own. Given her memory loss, she soon realizes that what she presumed to be a mere detail turned out to be an endless rabbit hole of an even intricate web of mysteries, propelling her into a labyrinth of twists.

After what transpired in San Fransisco, Sophie decided to return to her hometown of London. With that, it can be expected that Surface Season 2 will focus on Sophie rediscovering her true self by piecing together the complex puzzle and finding out who she really is.

Mbatha-Raw is immensely excited about the new season, and here’s how she expressed her excitement for the renewal in a statement:

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

Where to watch Surface Season 2

Expand Tweet

Given the series being a part of the Originals lineup, Surface Season 2 will be available to stream on Apple TV+, exclusively for fans globally. For those who are new to the platform, the subscription plan for Apple TV+ ranges from $9.99/month to $99/year.

Surface Season 2 cast

All major and recurring cast from Season 1 who will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis / Tess Caldwell

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James Ellis

Ari Graynor as Caroline

François Arnaud as Harrison

Millie Brady as Eliza

Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah

Stephan James as Baden

Christin Park as Victoria

Markian Tarasiuk as Elliot

Expanding its cast lineup, the series has added three new cast who will be playing Margot, Quinn, and Grace:

Callie Cooke as Margot

Phil Dunster as Quinn

Freida Pinto as Grace

Plot summary

Here’s how Apple TV describes the series:

A traumatic head injury leaves Sophie with extreme memory loss; in her quest to put the pieces of her life back together -- with help from her husband and friends -- Sophie begins to question the truth behind her picture-perfect life.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Surface Season 2 and other shows as 2024 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback