Surface season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and more explored

Surface season 2, the psychological thriller created by Veronica West is set to return on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 21. The trailer for the upcoming season was released on February 3 and follows the lead character Sophie, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, heading over to London high society to further unravel her past's forgotten secrets.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady make their return as James Elis and Eliza in the Apple Studios production. The trio will be joined by a host of new faces, including Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto.

In addition to being the series creator, Veronica serves as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner in the project. Mbatha-Raw is also credited as an executive producer on the show, along with Reese Weatherspoon and Lauren Neustadter on behalf of Hello Sunshine. The directors for the second season include Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller, and Allen Riley.

When will Surface season 2 be released?

Surface season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 21, 2025, globally. However, US audiences will be able to stream it on Thursday, February 21. There will be eight episodes in the upcoming season, with new ones dropping every Friday through April 11, 2025.



Time Zone

Release Date and Time





Pacific Time (PT)



February 20, 2025, 6:00 PM



Mountain Time (MT)



February 20, 2025, 7:00 PM



Central Time (CT)



February 20, 2025, 8:00 PM



Eastern Time (ET)



February 20, 2025, 9:00 PM









Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)



February 21, 2025, 2:00 AM



Central European Time (CET)



February 21, 2025, 1:00 AM



Eastern European Time (EET)



February 21, 2025, 4:00 AM



Indian Standard Time (IST)



February 21, 2025, 7:30 AM



Japan Standard Time (JST)



February 21, 2025, 11:00 AM



How to watch Surface season 2?

Surface season 2 will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ from February 21, 2025, with new episodes slated to be released every Friday. Viewers can stream the content on the platform for a subscription fee of $9.99 per month, or avail of the annual package for $99. New subscribers have the benefit of starting with a seven-day free trial. The platform is supported on all Apple screens such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

Exploring the cast of Surface season 2

English actress Gugulethu Sophia Mbatha, better known as Gugu Mbatha-Raw, returns as Sophie to lead the cast in Surface season 2. An acclaimed thespian, Gugu Mbatha-Raw was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her contributions to drama by the late Queen Elizabeth II. The range of the actress is demonstrated by her portrayal of Juliet Capulet in Romeo and Juliet at Manchester's Royal Exchange Theatre in 2005, and Plumette in the 2017 screen musical, Beauty and the Beast.

Mbatha-Raw will be joined by Oliver Mansour Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady, who return to reprise their roles of James Ellis and Eliza. Jackson-Cohen is known for projects such as The Invisible Man (2020), The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020), and The Haunting of Hill House (2018), while Brady has starred in projects such as Roadkill (2020) and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016).

The second season will also introduce a host of new faces in the mix, as the following list explores.

Phil Dunster (Strike Back, 2017–2018)

Gavin Drea (Daisy Jones & The Six, 2023)

Rupert Graves (Emma, 2020)

Tara Fitzgerald (In the Name of Love, 1999)

Nina Sosanya (Prime Suspect 2, 1992)

Joely Richardson (Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, 1996)

Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire, 2008)

The storyline of Surface season 2

In the first season of Surface which premiered in 2022, Sophie was seen trying to piece the details of her past together after losing her recent memory in an accident. She initially believed herself to be either the victim of a failed murder plot or a suicide attempt. However, it was later discovered that she had intended to fake her own death, which led to her memory loss.

Sophie returns to her home city of London in Surface season 2, where she continues her mission to unravel her past and understand the decisions that led to her personal tragedy. Having embedded herself within the English high society, she discovers a possible connection to an heiress, but her plans go awry as a journalist reaches out to her for help. Sophie soon ends up realizing that she is on the cusp of unearthing a scandal that would expose the people she has become close with.

Season 1 of Surface is also available to stream on Apple TV+.

