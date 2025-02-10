Sweet Magnolias season 1, 2, 3, & 4 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the romantic comedy series

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama series inspired by the books written by Sherryl Woods. First released on Netflix on May 19, 2020, this series featured JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley. The story is about three close friends— Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, and the series shows how they deal with relationships, jobs, and family in their small town called Serenity.

The show became popular quickly and was renewed for several more seasons. Season 2 came out on February 4, 2022, and season 3 was released on July 20, 2023. Sweet Magnolias season 4 started on February 6, 2025, and it has new surprises and emotional scenes.

The Sweet Magnolias soundtrack includes a well-chosen collection of songs that add depth to the mood in the scenes. The music includes emotional and lively songs, showing the characters' happiness and challenges. The music adds to special moments with friends, romantic dances, or important changes in their lives, making them more unforgettable.

Sweet Magnolias season 1 soundtrack

Sweet Magnolias season 1 episode 1 – Pour It Out

Change Is Gonna Come – Nick Connors

High Love – Emily Smith

I Was Born a Dreamer – Shel

Episode 2 – A United Front

All Is Quiet – Tubesounds

Here for You – Chris Mathieu

Episode 3 – Give Drink to the Thirsty

Let's Not Call it Love – The Radio Grande

Episode 4 – Lay It All Down

Back Porch Pickin – Sonic Ozault

Halcyon Days – Beds and Beats

Lost – Sean Watkins

Innovator – Adventurists

Summer Country – Sonic Ozault

Wait – Broken Fences

Episode 5 – Dance First, Think Later

Get Me to Sunrise – Nineoneone

A Beautiful Day – James King, Anders Lewén

I Got Mine – Meritxell

The Feeling Is Right – James King, Anders Lewén

Get on That Phone – Steve Martin, Henrik Wikstrom

Up Down Back Around – The Snaptones

Colours Out of Grey – James King, Anders Lewén

Episode 7 – Hold My Hand

Higher Than the Sun – Tubesounds

Episode 8 – What Fools These Mortals Be

Hold on to Me – Valerie Broussard

Would You Love Me If We Stayed Like This (Female Vocal) – Songcraft

Episode 9 – Where You Find Me

Hold Me Down – Josh Auer

Episode 10 – Storms and Rainbows

We've Both Been There – Wendy Bird

up 'til six – Ocean Pleasant, knight

Run to You – Ocie Elliott

Something Worth Fighting For – Josh Auer

Sweet Magnolias season 2 soundtrack

Episode 1 – Casseroles and Casualties

Let Me Hurt (Acoustic) – Emily Rowed

River Run – Rupert Pope, Benjamin Josif

Episode 2 – So Much to Say

Be With Me – APM Music

Episode 3 – The More Things Change

False Blame – BMG Production Music

Lookin' for a Love – APM Music

Black to Gold – APM Music

To Believe – APM Music

Episode 4 – Walk of Faith

Praise of Slowness – APM Music

Rainbow Connection (feat. Carson Rowland & Bianca Berry Tarantino) – Sweet Magnolias Cast

Episode 5 – Great Expectations

Waiting On A Dream (This is the Moment) – Katherine Nicole

When I'm With You – BMG Production Music

Amelia – Matthew Schwanke

Episode 6 – Find It in Your Heart

Born to Be Wild – Steppenwolf

Something to Talk About – Bonnie Raitt

Something's Happening – 5 Alarm Music

Episode 7 – Fragile Things

Perfect You – 5 Alarm Music

Moments of Truth – Trevor McSpadden

Original Composition – James J. Heric

Episode 8 – The Rules of the Game

Club Soho – 5 Alarm Music

Pickin' Up – 5 Alarm Music

Smooth Customer – 5 Alarm Music

Only You – 5 Alarm Music

Weekender – BMG Production Music

Episode 9 - Dear Heart

Waiting for the Federals – 5 Alarm Music

Waltz for Lil – 5 Alarm Music

Something More – Carson Rowland

Episode 10 – If Thou Wilt, Remember

American Made – BMG Production Music

Abide With Me – BMG Production Music

Angel From Montgomery – Sean and Sara Watkins

Burning Savannah – Jingle Punks

Beccy And Bou – 5 Alarm Music

Billy's Breakdown – 5 Alarm Music

Apple Blossom – 5 Alarm Music

Devil Ain't Done – Ziggy Sullivin

Sweet Magnolias season 3 soundtrack

Episode 1 – Meaning to Tell You

Piano Solo Lounge – James Jandrisch

Mountain River – Marius De La Mer

Episode 3 – The Searchers

Tease Me – Laurent Lombard

Really Slow Blues – Dan Burnett, Frank Mizen, Rob Donnelly, Chris Norton

Teleshuffle Orange-J – 5 Alarm Music

Rock And Roll Express – Paul Sandrone, Paul Rawson

Rockin Tonight – Bob Clifford

Dangerous Nights – Mark Williams, Philip Symonds, Jeffrey Lippencott

The Last Dance – Richard Kirstein

Why Oh Why – Richard Kirstein, Gareth Rubery, Howard Johnstone

Episode 4 | Be Bold

When You Go – Vox Rea

Andantino – Andre Benichou

Lazy Sunday – BAM Music

When You Go – Vox Rea

Episode 5 – On This Foundation

Reckless Hearts – Justin Tapp (Instrumental)

In the Wild – Sam Clines, Jerry Thomas

Feelin Fine – PillowTok

Yeah I’m on Top of the World – Jonathan Murrill, Lee Richardson, Tom Ford, James Cocozza, Angel Mackintosh

Free to Be What We Want – Jonathan Palmer, Danny Fernleigh, Leif Van Cleef

The Wild Ones – Noise Candy Music

Song for Annie – Sweet Magnolias Cast

Let It Go (Leave It Alone) – Matthew Griswold

Lorraine – Brian Dee

Episode 6 – And a Star to Steer Her By

The Heart Wants What it Wants (Acoustic Version) – KELSON

Episode 7 – Somebody I'm Longing to See

Blue Sophisticate – Marian McPartland

Episode 8 – Beat Me at My Own Game

Look in Your Eyes – James Joseph Kalamasz, Danny Kirsic

Yetem – David Bossan, Paul Vials, Edward Ashcroft, Cyril Giroux

Episode 9 – A Game of Telephone

Exotica Date Night – John Rowcroft

Only Just Begun – Vance Westlake, Roy Merchant, Brad Parsons

Idyllic Beats – Remi Lavialle

April Breeze – Bobby Summerfield & Matt McGuire

Cocktails And Conversation A – Adam Saunders & Mark Cousins

Piano Cocktail – Marian McPartland

Rendition – Christian Motos

Old Brother – Jeremy Rassat, David Grumel, Philippe Roche

Episode 10 – Save My Place

Life's a Stroll – Stuart Roslyn, Matthew Foundling

Over The Horizon – Dynamic Music

Sweetness – Nick Robertson

With You – Sweet Magnolias Cast

Celebration – Kool & The Gang

Must Be the Love – Wesley Bright

Everything Is OK – Martin Felix

It Was Love At First Sight (B) – Michael Murray

Fresh Start, New Start – Lois Eichelbrenner

Sweet Magnolias season 4 soundtrack

Episode 1: The Other Side of the Veil

Destination – Nickel Creek (Opening credits, setting the tone for the series)

The Monster's Song – Push Pop Jr. (Halloween celebration with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue)

The Night The Zombies Came To Town – Alistair Chant and Josh Powell (Halloween party at Maddie's home)

Mopin' Around – Trevor McSpadden (Ty confesses his feelings for Annie at the party)

Creature of the Night – The Home of Happy & Lana McDonagh (Ty and Annie kiss, interrupted by younger siblings)

Get Freaky – Krissie Karlsson and Karl Karlsson (Maddie and Cal's surprise wedding revealed at the party)

Episode 2: Practical Dreams

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves (Cal and Maddie's first dance at their wedding)

Episode 3: Abundant Grace

Come On Over – Jeff Taylor (Maddie informs Helen and Dana Sue of Bill's death)

Liberty – Ashley Clark and Matthew Simon Clark (Ty and Kyle skate at a roller rink, processing grief)

Episode 5: True North

Stand By Me – Sung by Dana Sue (Dana Sue sings during hurricane aftermath)

Episode 7: Hide and Seek

Angel – Peter Malick and Amyl Justin (Montage of Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie with their families)

Episode 8: Walls and Doors

You Are The Reason – Calum Scott (Helen and Erik work on pottery, realizing their feelings)

Episode 10: Do Not Be Afraid

Margarita Christmas – Dylan Rysstad (Christmas setting, plays during festive moments)

This Christmas – Donny Hathaway (Isaac and Michael kiss and dance in the Christmas village)

O Come, All Ye Faithful – Sung by Helen (Helen sings in church after Pastor June goes into labor)

Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.

