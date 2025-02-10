Sweet Magnolias season 1, 2, 3, & 4 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the romantic comedy series

Sweet Magnolias is a romantic drama series inspired by the books written by Sherryl Woods. First released on Netflix on May 19, 2020, this series featured JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley. The story is about three close friends— Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen, and the series shows how they deal with relationships, jobs, and family in their small town called Serenity.
The show became popular quickly and was renewed for several more seasons. Season 2 came out on February 4, 2022, and season 3 was released on July 20, 2023. Sweet Magnolias season 4 started on February 6, 2025, and it has new surprises and emotional scenes.
The Sweet Magnolias soundtrack includes a well-chosen collection of songs that add depth to the mood in the scenes. The music includes emotional and lively songs, showing the characters' happiness and challenges. The music adds to special moments with friends, romantic dances, or important changes in their lives, making them more unforgettable.
Sweet Magnolias season 1 soundtrack
Sweet Magnolias season 1 episode 1 – Pour It Out
- Change Is Gonna Come – Nick Connors
- High Love – Emily Smith
- I Was Born a Dreamer – Shel
Episode 2 – A United Front
- All Is Quiet – Tubesounds
- Here for You – Chris Mathieu
Episode 3 – Give Drink to the Thirsty
- Let's Not Call it Love – The Radio Grande
Episode 4 – Lay It All Down
- Back Porch Pickin – Sonic Ozault
- Halcyon Days – Beds and Beats
- Lost – Sean Watkins
- Innovator – Adventurists
- Summer Country – Sonic Ozault
- Wait – Broken Fences
Episode 5 – Dance First, Think Later
- Get Me to Sunrise – Nineoneone
- A Beautiful Day – James King, Anders Lewén
- I Got Mine – Meritxell
- The Feeling Is Right – James King, Anders Lewén
- Get on That Phone – Steve Martin, Henrik Wikstrom
- Up Down Back Around – The Snaptones
- Colours Out of Grey – James King, Anders Lewén
Episode 7 – Hold My Hand
- Higher Than the Sun – Tubesounds
Episode 8 – What Fools These Mortals Be
- Hold on to Me – Valerie Broussard
- Would You Love Me If We Stayed Like This (Female Vocal) – Songcraft
Episode 9 – Where You Find Me
- Hold Me Down – Josh Auer
Episode 10 – Storms and Rainbows
- We've Both Been There – Wendy Bird
- up 'til six – Ocean Pleasant, knight
- Run to You – Ocie Elliott
- Something Worth Fighting For – Josh Auer
Sweet Magnolias season 2 soundtrack
Episode 1 – Casseroles and Casualties
- Let Me Hurt (Acoustic) – Emily Rowed
- River Run – Rupert Pope, Benjamin Josif
Episode 2 – So Much to Say
- Be With Me – APM Music
Episode 3 – The More Things Change
- False Blame – BMG Production Music
- Lookin' for a Love – APM Music
- Black to Gold – APM Music
- To Believe – APM Music
Episode 4 – Walk of Faith
- Praise of Slowness – APM Music
- Rainbow Connection (feat. Carson Rowland & Bianca Berry Tarantino) – Sweet Magnolias Cast
Episode 5 – Great Expectations
- Waiting On A Dream (This is the Moment) – Katherine Nicole
- When I'm With You – BMG Production Music
- Amelia – Matthew Schwanke
Episode 6 – Find It in Your Heart
- Born to Be Wild – Steppenwolf
- Something to Talk About – Bonnie Raitt
- Something's Happening – 5 Alarm Music
Episode 7 – Fragile Things
- Perfect You – 5 Alarm Music
- Moments of Truth – Trevor McSpadden
- Original Composition – James J. Heric
Episode 8 – The Rules of the Game
- Club Soho – 5 Alarm Music
- Pickin' Up – 5 Alarm Music
- Smooth Customer – 5 Alarm Music
- Only You – 5 Alarm Music
- Weekender – BMG Production Music
Episode 9 - Dear Heart
- Waiting for the Federals – 5 Alarm Music
- Waltz for Lil – 5 Alarm Music
- Something More – Carson Rowland
Episode 10 – If Thou Wilt, Remember
- American Made – BMG Production Music
- Abide With Me – BMG Production Music
- Angel From Montgomery – Sean and Sara Watkins
- Burning Savannah – Jingle Punks
- Beccy And Bou – 5 Alarm Music
- Billy's Breakdown – 5 Alarm Music
- Apple Blossom – 5 Alarm Music
- Devil Ain't Done – Ziggy Sullivin
Sweet Magnolias season 3 soundtrack
Episode 1 – Meaning to Tell You
- Piano Solo Lounge – James Jandrisch
- Mountain River – Marius De La Mer
Episode 3 – The Searchers
- Tease Me – Laurent Lombard
- Really Slow Blues – Dan Burnett, Frank Mizen, Rob Donnelly, Chris Norton
- Teleshuffle Orange-J – 5 Alarm Music
- Rock And Roll Express – Paul Sandrone, Paul Rawson
- Rockin Tonight – Bob Clifford
- Dangerous Nights – Mark Williams, Philip Symonds, Jeffrey Lippencott
- The Last Dance – Richard Kirstein
- Why Oh Why – Richard Kirstein, Gareth Rubery, Howard Johnstone
Episode 4 | Be Bold
- When You Go – Vox Rea
- Andantino – Andre Benichou
- Lazy Sunday – BAM Music
- When You Go – Vox Rea
Episode 5 – On This Foundation
- Reckless Hearts – Justin Tapp (Instrumental)
- In the Wild – Sam Clines, Jerry Thomas
- Feelin Fine – PillowTok
- Yeah I’m on Top of the World – Jonathan Murrill, Lee Richardson, Tom Ford, James Cocozza, Angel Mackintosh
- Free to Be What We Want – Jonathan Palmer, Danny Fernleigh, Leif Van Cleef
- The Wild Ones – Noise Candy Music
- Song for Annie – Sweet Magnolias Cast
- Let It Go (Leave It Alone) – Matthew Griswold
- Lorraine – Brian Dee
Episode 6 – And a Star to Steer Her By
- The Heart Wants What it Wants (Acoustic Version) – KELSON
Episode 7 – Somebody I'm Longing to See
- Blue Sophisticate – Marian McPartland
Episode 8 – Beat Me at My Own Game
- Look in Your Eyes – James Joseph Kalamasz, Danny Kirsic
- Yetem – David Bossan, Paul Vials, Edward Ashcroft, Cyril Giroux
Episode 9 – A Game of Telephone
- Exotica Date Night – John Rowcroft
- Only Just Begun – Vance Westlake, Roy Merchant, Brad Parsons
- Idyllic Beats – Remi Lavialle
- April Breeze – Bobby Summerfield & Matt McGuire
- Cocktails And Conversation A – Adam Saunders & Mark Cousins
- Piano Cocktail – Marian McPartland
- Rendition – Christian Motos
- Old Brother – Jeremy Rassat, David Grumel, Philippe Roche
Episode 10 – Save My Place
- Life's a Stroll – Stuart Roslyn, Matthew Foundling
- Over The Horizon – Dynamic Music
- Sweetness – Nick Robertson
- With You – Sweet Magnolias Cast
- Celebration – Kool & The Gang
- Must Be the Love – Wesley Bright
- Everything Is OK – Martin Felix
- It Was Love At First Sight (B) – Michael Murray
- Fresh Start, New Start – Lois Eichelbrenner
Sweet Magnolias season 4 soundtrack
Episode 1: The Other Side of the Veil
- Destination – Nickel Creek (Opening credits, setting the tone for the series)
- The Monster's Song – Push Pop Jr. (Halloween celebration with Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue)
- The Night The Zombies Came To Town – Alistair Chant and Josh Powell (Halloween party at Maddie's home)
- Mopin' Around – Trevor McSpadden (Ty confesses his feelings for Annie at the party)
- Creature of the Night – The Home of Happy & Lana McDonagh (Ty and Annie kiss, interrupted by younger siblings)
- Get Freaky – Krissie Karlsson and Karl Karlsson (Maddie and Cal's surprise wedding revealed at the party)
Episode 2: Practical Dreams
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves (Cal and Maddie's first dance at their wedding)
Episode 3: Abundant Grace
- Come On Over – Jeff Taylor (Maddie informs Helen and Dana Sue of Bill's death)
- Liberty – Ashley Clark and Matthew Simon Clark (Ty and Kyle skate at a roller rink, processing grief)
Episode 5: True North
- Stand By Me – Sung by Dana Sue (Dana Sue sings during hurricane aftermath)
Episode 7: Hide and Seek
- Angel – Peter Malick and Amyl Justin (Montage of Dana Sue, Helen, and Maddie with their families)
Episode 8: Walls and Doors
- You Are The Reason – Calum Scott (Helen and Erik work on pottery, realizing their feelings)
Episode 10: Do Not Be Afraid
- Margarita Christmas – Dylan Rysstad (Christmas setting, plays during festive moments)
- This Christmas – Donny Hathaway (Isaac and Michael kiss and dance in the Christmas village)
- O Come, All Ye Faithful – Sung by Helen (Helen sings in church after Pastor June goes into labor)
Sweet Magnolias is available to stream on Netflix.