Sweet Magnolias season 4: Full list of cast explored

Sweet Magnolias season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The show, which is based on Sherryl Woods's book series of the same name, follows three lifelong friends as they balance life in the small South Carolina town of Serenity. Netflix's Sweet Magnolias has captured viewers' attention with its engaging narratives and profound emotional depth.

The confirmation of Sweet Magnolias season 4 has increased interest in the new and returning cast members. Here is a look at the cast of the romantic drama series.

Main Cast of Sweet Magnolias Season 4

It is anticipated that several important actors will return for Sweet Magnolias season 4, carrying on the character arcs that have grown to be essential to the show.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend. (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

A central figure in the series, Maddie is a devoted mother and businesswoman who has faced numerous personal and professional challenges. JoAnna Garcia Swisher has portrayed the character with warmth and resilience, making Maddie a fan-favorite.

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As a chef and restaurant owner, Dana Sue’s journey has included struggles with relationships and the pressures of running a business. Brooke Elliott’s portrayal adds both strength and vulnerability to the character.

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

A successful attorney, Helen has been a pillar of support for her friends while facing her own relationship dilemmas. Heather Headley’s performance has been praised for its depth and authenticity.

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Former baseball star and love interest of Maddie, Cal’s storyline has seen ups and downs, making his character a significant part of the show’s dynamic.

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

A talented chef with a strong connection to Dana Sue, Erik’s character has been pivotal in the romantic and professional aspects of the storyline.

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend (Image via Instagram / @itsloganallen)

The younger of Maddie’s sons, Kyle has undergone many emotional struggles, and his character remains an integral part of the Townsend family dynamic.

Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend

Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend (Image via Instagram / @anneliesecjudge)

Carson is the eldest child of Maddie and Bill Townsend and the elder brother of Kyle and Katie. His interesting storyline adds much drama to the show.

Supporting and Recurring Cast of Sweet Magnolias season 4

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

Hunter Burke as Trotter Vidhyarkorn

Allison Gabriel as Mary Vaughn Lewis

Harlan Drum as CeCe Matney

Frank Oakley III as Pastor June Wilkes

Possible New Additions to the Cast

While Netflix has yet to announce new characters officially, Sweet Magnolias has historically introduced fresh faces in new seasons to keep the story engaging. Sweet Magnolias season 4 may introduce new love interests, business competitors, or new residents of the town into the story. Casting announcements closer to the season’s release may confirm the inclusion of any new actors.

With its ensemble cast playing a crucial role in delivering heartfelt performances, Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is set to continue the engaging and emotional storytelling that has endeared it to audiences.

