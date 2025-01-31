Lance Ito, the former judge who presided over O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial, became a public figure due to extensive media coverage. The series American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson examines his trial decisions and how they influenced the proceedings and verdict.

In 2023, Ito supported Christopher Darden's campaign for the LA County Superior Court. Since then, Ito has lived a private life in Los Angeles, staying out of the spotlight, as reported by The Cinemaholic on January 28, 2025. The series continues to highlight his role in the trial.

Publicity over the trial was such that The Tonight Show had a recurring segment, The Dancing Itos, featuring lookalikes performing in judicial robes. Attention became so overwhelming that Ito had to remove his nameplate from his courtroom door due to repeated thefts, WTAE reported on April 11, 2024.

In 2012, his court was disbanded due to budget cuts, and he stepped away from public service three years later. After the trial, Ito continued his judicial career, overseeing approximately 500 cases before retiring in 2015. He focused on reforms, particularly in court interpreter services and fairer regulations for foreign-national defendants.

Despite repeated requests, Ito has never commented on the Simpson case, citing judicial ethics. His name resurfaced in 2020 following the passing of his wife, Margaret York, a trailblazer in the Los Angeles Police Department as reported by The Cinemaholic on January 28, 2025.

Lance Ito's legal career and whereabouts explored

Lance Ito was born on August 2, 1950, and spent his life in Los Angeles, California. His parents, Jim and Toshi Ito, moved to the United States during World War II and stayed permanently. Ito attended John Marshall High School, where he was student body president and won the Scholar-Athlete Award in 1968.

He then went to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he earned his Juris Doctor, which gave him the platform to practice law.

Lance Ito joined the Los Angeles District Attorney's office in 1977, working in specialized units handling gang-related and organized crime cases. His judicial career advanced in 1987 when he was appointed to the municipal court and by 1989 he was promoted to the Superior Court.

Lance Ito presided over several high-profile cases, including the Soon Ja Du case, the Menendez brothers' first indictment hearing, and the 1992 trial of Charles H. Keating Jr. However, his role in O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial brought him widespread recognition.

The trial attracted intense public interest, and Ito's decisions, such as allowing cameras in the courtroom and managing recesses and sidebars, were heavily scrutinized. The trial lasted eight months, making it one of the longest in U.S. legal history. Despite the public attention, Ito never commented on the case, citing judicial ethics that prevent judges from discussing ongoing legal matters.

After the trial, Lance Ito spent his time involved in judicial reform efforts, primarily advocating for increased access to court interpreters and further protections for foreign-national defendants. His courtroom was shut in 2012 due to financial constraints, and he retired from the bench in 2015. He has also, through the years, politely declined requests to be interviewed on the Simpson case.

According to The Cinemaholic, Ito made the headlines again in 2020 after his wife, Margaret "Peggy" York, passed away on October 17, 2021. York was the first female to be promoted to Deputy Chief in the Los Angeles Police Department and retired in 2002 as its highest-ranking female officer. She met Ito at a crime scene, and they were married for decades.

As recently as 2023, it has been reported that Lance Ito is a frequent visitor to his wife's grave and feels regretful that he wasn't more available in her last years. The couple never had kids, but he has said he regards her stepchildren as family.

In that year he also publicly supported Christopher Darden's campaign for a seat on the LA County Superior Court. Since then, Ito has kept a low profile and has chosen to live a private life in Los Angeles.

American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson, a Netflix special, profiles the case that put Lance Ito on the national stage. The documentary explores his role in the trial and zeroes in on some of the critical legal decisions and how those decisions affected the trial process.

