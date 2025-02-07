Sweet Magnolias season 4 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the show

Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiered on February 6, 2025, returning the favorite characters Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen for more stories in their small town of Serenity.
The season opens with Maddie receiving a career-changing job offer from a New York publishing company. She has to make a decision to confront her deep connections to Serenity, her family, and her friends. Despite initial hesitation, Maddie ultimately accepts the job. Her partner Cal, along with her children, supports her decision.
After a dramatic storm rescue, Helen and Erik’s relationship takes a significant turn, leading to their engagement at Serenity's winter festival and a new beginning. Maddie’s ex-husband Bill's sudden death shakes the entire town. Soon they find out that Isaac is Bill’s biological son. This initially upsets Isaac's friendship with Noreen, but in the end, it brings them closer together.
Ty and Annie's relationship is struggling because they want different things for their futures after high school. Dana Sue decides to grow personally by leaving her restaurant job to try new things, like teaching cooking.
The season concludes with the town coming together for a Christmas celebration, highlighting themes of change, growth, and the enduring strength of friendship.
Looking into Sweet Magnolias season 4 soundtrack
Sweet Magnolias season 4 features songs with emotions and drama of the show well. The playlist has songs from different artists and includes happy, reflective, and emotional tracks.
Below are the songs featured in the season, each adding depth to the storylines.
- Bring Me Home by Jason Christopher Elvin, Matthew Philip Vines, Ian Janco Gilberg, Rory Alexander Hope
- Victory by Tony K
- Wonderland by Reem
- Get Away by Tony K
- Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
- Island by Tony K
- Bad Energy by Reem
- APT. by ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- Time by Tony K
- Lie by Reem
- BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish
- Drug by Tony K
- Lead the Way by Reem
- Taste by Sabrina Carpenter
- 3’s by Tony K
- Trips by Reem
- Bad Dreams by Teddy Swims
- Intuition by Tony K
- Only One by Reem
- Luther (with SZA) by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
- Higher by Reem
- Sneakin by Tara George
- Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan
- This Time Around by Tara George
- Sports Car by Tate McRae
- Truth Is by Tara George
- Sailor Song by Gigi Perez
- WILDFLOWER by Billie Eilish
- PUSH 2 START by Tyla
- Loco by Neton Vega
Picking from heartfelt ballads to high-energy tunes, the soundtrack for Sweet Magnolias season 4 holds a different range of songs to cater to. The perfect blend these tracks bring beautifully enhances the atmosphere of the show, whether they accompany moments of joy or reflection.
Music composer for Sweet Magnolias season 4
The music for Sweet Magnolias season 4 was created by James Jandrisch, an experienced music director who has also worked on shows like Reasonable Doubt (2014), Luck (2011), and Tiny Pretty Things (2020). Jandrisch's music helps the show connect more deeply with the audience, making each scene feel more emotional.
Sweet Magnolias season 4: Where to watch this series
Sweet Magnolias season 4 is available to stream on Netflix. So, fans can binge-watch all the latest episodes. Given that it is always easy to stream on Netflix, viewers can enjoy the show at their convenience.