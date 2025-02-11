Sweet Magnolias season 5 needs to be green-lit to give Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue the ending they deserve

The fate of Sweet Magnolias season 5 has generated quite a buzz online. The romantic drama series aired its first season on May 19, 2020, on Netflix and recently dropped its fourth season on February 6, 2025.

As of this writing, Sweet Magnolias season 5 has not been renewed. It may take a few months before Netflix makes an official announcement about the future of the series.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the 11-part book series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, published between 2007 and 2014. The series is developed by Sheryl J. Anderson and produced by Matt Drake, Albert T. Dickerson III, and Cameron Boling.

It centers on the lifelong friendship between three women - Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) - living in Serenity, South Carolina.

The official logline of Sweet Magnolias reads:

"Based on Sheryl Woods' popular novels, this cozy drama follows three women figuring out family life with the help of good friends and margarita night."

What has the cast and crew said about Sweet Magnolias season 5?

Dion Johnstone and Heather Headley will likely return for Sweet Magnolias Season 5 as Erik and Helen (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

In the finale of Sweet Magnolias season 4, Helen gets engaged to Erik, Dana Sue grows her business, Maddie and Cal get married and potentially move to New York City. Since the season has wrapped up all its main storylines satisfactorily, many are wondering if the series has come to an end.

The showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson believes the show can continue for at least one more season.

On February 7, 2025, she spoke to Tudum about addressing Maddie's future in Sweet Magnolias season 5, following the cliffhanger ending where she is offered a new job in New York City. She said:

"I deeply, deeply hope that we get a Season 5 so we can answer that. But the reason we even raised the question here at the end of Season 4 was because we feel so many women are confronted with, 'Am I allowed to put myself first this one time?'"

She continued:

"And how complicated it is for somebody like Maddie, with a new marriage, with kids still in the house, with dear, dear friends that you have seen every day your entire life. She's so deeply woven into the community. Does that mean she has to say no to a dream?"

Furthermore, actress Heather Headley, who plays Helen Decatur, told Parade on February 6, 2025, that she hopes the series will get renewed since "there is still something" left to explore in Sweet Magnolias season 5, according to her.

She wants to see her character get married in the "wedding of all weddings" in Serenity, adding that "everybody's kind of been waiting for" Helen and Erik's big day.

"It's been years in the making. And so I think it would be a beautiful celebration ... and because it's Helen, and she's the one who likes the clothes and all that kind of stuff, it should be quite the wedding," Heather said.

She also added that Helen's foray into motherhood can become one of the main plots of Sweet Magnolias season 5, if the series gets renewed.

A brief recap of Sweet Magnolias season 4

Sweet Magnolias season 4 picks up one year after the events of the third season. Anderson told Tudum that the fourth season's overall theme is to "seize your passion."

Maddie and Cal (Justin Bruening) get engaged and, soon after, tie the knot during the Halloween party. She is shocked to learn that her ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein) passed away in Texas.

According to his last wishes, he is buried in Serenity since his children live there. During his funeral, Isaac (Chris Medlin) shocks everyone by revealing that he is Bill's illegitimate son.

Also, Maddie receives a job offer from New York City and struggles to decide if she should move out of Serenity, where she has lived her whole life.

Helen and Erik (Dion Johnstone) finally get together and become engaged by the end of season 4. After renewing their vows in the third season, Dana Sue and her husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) start a business by opening a teaching kitchen.

Isaac and Noreen's friendship is tested after she finds out that Isaac is the son of Bill, who is also Noreen's baby daddy. Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) takes her relationship with Jeremy (Chase Anderson) to the next level by moving in with him along with her young daughter.

Meanwhile, Isaac leaves his past behind and embarks on finding love with his school friend Michael.

Maddie’s son Ty (Carson Rowland) professes his love to Annie (Anneliese Judge) and she reciprocates his feelings. But, their budding relationship faces its first big hurdle as Annie gets accepted to photography school in California, while Ty is all set to go on tour in Europe.

He asks Annie to ditch school and join him, but she refuses.

Sweet Magnolias season 5 will likely showcase the couple trying to make things work long-distance.

