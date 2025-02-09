Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown season 4 adds The Walking Dead star to its cast

Paramount+’s crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown season 4 brings in new characters that are about to shake up the show’s already tense power dynamics. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the series stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a power broker in a town dominated by the prison industry.

After a brutal season 3 finale that saw several key characters meet their end, Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will introduce fresh faces, including a well-known star from The Walking Dead.

As per ScreenRant, among the new additions to the cast is Lennie James, best recognized for his role as Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead universe.

He will be joining alongside Edie Falco (The Sopranos) and Laura Benanti (The Gilded Age), each set to bring new layers of conflict to the already chaotic world of Kingstown.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 - Other additions in cast

Lennie James is set to play Frank Moses, a feared and respected gangster whose influence extends beyond Kingstown, reaching into Detroit and across Michigan in Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

His character’s arrival suggests potential new threats and alliances as the balance of power in the town continues to shift.

Meanwhile, Edie Falco has been cast as Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay Prison. Given how central the prison system is to the series’ core narrative, her leadership will likely impact Mike McLusky’s control over the facility in Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

Another new addition is Laura Benanti, who will portray Cindy Stephens, a newly assigned correctional officer in Kingstown.

With the town’s long history of corruption and violence within its prison walls, Cindy’s introduction could mark either a fresh perspective or another casualty in the ongoing battle for control in Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

Additionally, Clayton Cardenas, known for his role in Mayans M.C., has been announced as Deputy Warden Torres, suggesting a deeper exploration into the prison’s administration and internal conflicts.

Given the show’s track record of unpredictability and high stakes, these new characters are expected to play crucial roles in shaping the dangerous world of Kingstown.

With past seasons proving that no character is safe, it remains to be seen how these new additions will survive the chaos in season 4.

More details on Lennie James of Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Lennie James is a British actor known for his television, film, and theater works. Born on October 11, 1965, Lennie James achieved international fame with the role of Morgan Jones in The Walking Dead, which he reprised through multiple seasons of the show as well as the spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead.

His character was introduced in the first episode of the series, making him one of the longest-running characters in the series. Known for his nuanced performances, James brought depth to Morgan’s journey from a grieving father to a hardened survivor navigating a world overrun by the undead.

Outside of The Walking Dead, James has forged an impressive career. He had a lead role as DCI Tony Gates in the BBC critically acclaimed crime drama Line of Duty (season 1), earning him many accolades.

James also led BAFTA-winning Sky Atlantic series Save Me, which he created and wrote, further adding to his prowess as both actor and storyteller. His credits for television shows include Jericho, Low Winter Sun, Critical, and The State Within.

Some of his films include Snatch (2000), Sahara (2005), Colombiana (2011), and Lockout (2012). James has demonstrated the ability to take on various roles, ranging from action-packed thrillers to highly emotional dramas.

Although Paramount+ hasn't officially set a date for the release of Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

