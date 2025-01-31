"Terrible actress"- The Night Agent season 2 leaves fans disappointed with Catherine’s acting

Fans of The Night Agent season 2 have expressed disappointment with Catherine Weaver’s (Amanda Warren) character, criticizing her acting and lack of impact on-screen as compared to other key figures. While introduced as a high-ranking member of the Night Action program, responsible for training and overseeing agents, Catherine fails to leave a lasting impression.

Many viewers feel that her role lacks depth and intensity, especially compared to the more compelling arcs of other supporting characters from previous seasons. Some fans even argue that her inclusion in the story does little to enhance the overall tension or stakes of the series.

One of the major criticisms surrounding Catherine’s character is her unclear motive and seemingly inconsistent behavior. While she appears to be a mentor figure to Peter Sutherland, her interactions with him often suggest an underlying tension, leading to speculation about whether she has a hidden agenda.

Fans took to Reddit to discuss Catherine's role in The Night Agent season 2:

"I believe the season 1 story line is way better than season 2 though they introduced lot of characters in new season but the thriller is missing I didn’t liked the Catherine’s character, Alice was way better overall watch is worth it’s Peter’s character which is keeping the whole storyline alive. commented one Reddit user.

(Image Via whokeshav Reddit

The reactions were common among all the fans of The Night Agent season 2 and they did not hold back when it came to expressing it on the Reddit post:

"omg i HATED catherine she was such a terrible actress, commented one Reddit user."

"The actress must have gotten Botox right before shooting because her face didn’t move at all during the season. The one shot where she is crying but her face has zero emotion because it’s just plastered was too funny. commented another Reddit user. "

This looks like it was written by a bunch of 6th graders. Season 1 was good. The acting in 2 is atrocious and the story line predictable. How are those people following her so easily, until his boss shows up? Interesting. commented one more Reddit user.

Meanwhile, there were other users too who were in favor of The Night Agent season 2 being good:

"Am i the only one who actually liked season 2?" commented one Reddit user."

I also enjoyed season 2, watched everything in one sitting. However, i find the main villain lacking. I was full of anticipation as to how Peter would outwit the main villain then my reaction in the end was "meh, that was it?". commented another Reddit user.

" It wasn't necessarily the acting for me, it was they are making characters who are supposed to be smart, do stupid things to force the plot to go in a specific direction. If I'm a spy, I don't need my wife showing up on my job to see what I'm doing! commented another Reddit user.

More details on Catherine's role in The Night Agent season 2 explored

Catherine’s past involvement in Peter’s father’s investigation further complicates their dynamic, fueling his distrust of her. Additionally, her suspected role in a previous mission that resulted in his partner Alice’s death only adds to Peter’s doubts.

Despite her claims of loyalty to the Night Action program, her actions raise more questions than answers, making it difficult for audiences to fully connect with her.

Many fans have compared Catherine’s presence to Alice’s from season 1, arguing that the latter had a more defined and engaging role in the storyline.

While The Night Agent season 2 introduced several new characters, some viewers feel that the thriller elements that made the first season compelling are missing.

Instead of adding suspense, Catherine’s character arc seems to fall flat, making her one of the more forgettable additions.

Ultimately, for many, it is Peter’s character that keeps the narrative engaging, while Catherine struggles to establish herself as a significant or memorable figure in the series.

Interested viewers can watch The Night Agent season 2 only on Netflix.

