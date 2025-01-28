7 best Sarah Desjardins performances to watch if you loved her in The Night Agent 2

Sarah Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the daughter of the vice president of the United States, in The Night Agent on Netflix. Released in March 2023 and based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the series stars Gabriel Basso as the titular Night Agent, alongside Luciane Buchanan, Eve Harlow, and others.

The Canadian actress, raised in Vancouver, has appeared in various movies and shows throughout her career, including Van Helsing, Magic Beyond Words, and Imaginary Mary. The 30-year-old actress has been nominated for two awards in her career.

The second season of The Night Agent was released on January 23, 2025, on Netflix. Viewers who liked Sarah's performance in The Night Agent season 2 can check out her other works listed below.

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the author's views. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sarah Desjardins's works: Impulse, Yellowjackets, Riverdale, and more

1) Impulse (2018) - Youtube Premium

A still from Impulse, a Youtube Premium Original. (Image via Impulse)

Impulse is an American science fiction drama starring Maddie Hasson and Sarah Desjardins. Released on Youtube Premium in June 2018 with ten episodes, the series is based on a novel written in 2013 by Steven Gould with the same name. The protagonist has the ability to teleport without knowing the destination, which puts herself and the people around her in peculiar situations.

A second season was released in October 2019, after which the series was canceled. Sarah plays Jenna, the protagonist's soon-to-be stepsister.

2) Yellowjackets (2021) - Netflix

A still from Yellowjackets (Image via Netflix)

This thriller drama series, featuring Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Sarah Desjardins, and others, focuses on a plane crash. The narrative unfolds across two timelines, one in 1996 when the crash happens and another in 2021 when the survivors are 25 years older.

The Netflix series has seen two more seasons, with the third season set to release on February 14, 2025.

3) Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) - FX

A still from Under the Banner of Heaven (Image via FX)

Under the Banner of Heaven is a miniseries by FX Studios based on Jon Krakauer's 2003 book. It follows two detectives unraveling two murders in the Lafferty family. The series stars Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington as the detectives, alongside Daisy Jones, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, and others.

Sarah Desjardins plays a small role as the young Emma Smith. This series is a gripping watch for fans of Sarah.

4) Riverdale (2017) - Netflix

Riverdale (Image via Netflix)

Filmed in Vancouver, Riverdale is a reimagining of the Archie comics set in the same town. Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and others, this series ran for seven seasons till 2023. In season four, Sarah Desjardins was cast as Donna Sweett, a recurring character.

Riverdale won 39 awards, including the Saturn Award, Blimp Award, and Leo Award.

5) Van Helsing (2016) - Amazon Prime Video

Van Helsing (Image via Prime Video)

Van Helsing is a horror fantasy drama based on the graphic novel Helsing. It ran for five seasons and aired a total of 65 episodes. The series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, and others. It is based on the descendant of Abraham Helsing, played by Kelly, who possesses the ability to turn vampires back into humans.

In season one, Sarah Desjardins plays Catherine, a survivor saved by Van. Her role is brief but characterized by intense emotions.

6) Imaginary Mary (2017) - Amazon Prime Video

The imaginary friend from Imaginary Mary. (Image via Prime Video)

Imaginary Mary is a fantasy sitcom released in 2017 on ABC. It stars Jenna Elfman, Stephen Schnieder, Nicholas Coombe, and others, revolving around Alice, played by Jenna. The series was canceled after one season due to a reduction in live-action and animated episodes by the network.

Sarah Desjardins appears as Melissa in the sixth episode of the series.

7) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2020) - Netflix

A still from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. (Image via Netflix)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, another supernatural horror series based on the Archie series of comic books, consists of two seasons with a total of 36 episodes split into four parts. The story revolves around Sabrina Spellman, a half-witch teenager responsible for protecting her family from an evil that only she can fight.

In the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Sarah Desjardins plays Katie in the 34th episode.

Apart from these roles, Sarah has delivered notable performances in Magic Beyond Words, Drink Slay Love, and Wayward Pines, which her fans will appreciate.

