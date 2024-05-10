Thank You, Next ending explained: Who does Leyla end up with?

Thank You, Next is a Turkish TV Show that mixes together the complicated world of today's dating scene with the serious setting of court cases. The story centers around Leyla Taylan, played by Serenay Sarikaya, as she tries to repair her heart and make her way in her job as a lawyer.

Released on Netflix on May 9, 2024, the series has captured viewers' attention with its story of romance, betrayal and finding oneself, filled with engaging plot twists.

Towards the end of the series, Leyla stands on the verge of marrying Ömer (Metin Akdülger) but uncovers some disturbing secrets about him that make viewers question what she will do next.

Eventually, Leyla decides against marrying Ömer as she comes to terms with Ömer's unfaithfulness and discovers her own inner strength. The series leaves the story of Leyla's love life undecided, giving an open-ended finish to her journey.

Thank you, Next: Leyla and Omer’s complicated relationship

As Leyla gets ready for her wedding day, she's shocked to find out that Ömer has been unfaithful.

It hits her out of the blue when she talks to a veterinarian who tells her that she has been Ömer's partner for two years. Leyla had thought that Ömer's past mistake was just a one-off.

This new piece of information upsets Leyla a lot. It makes her doubt everything she thought was true about her and Ömer's supposedly loyal relationship. Things get even more tangled when, feeling upset and unsure, Leyla decides to spend a night at Cem's house. That turns into more trouble and confusion for everyone involved.

What Happens with Feyyaz and Cem?

Leyla from Thank you, Next (Image via Netflix)

While Leyla's story is at the forefront, the series also touches on the lives of those around her.

Feyyaz, a charming chef Leyla dates briefly, ends up with Dafne, but their future is left open-ended. Meanwhile, Cem, a former client Leyla initially dislikes, reveals layers, showing that there's more to him than his reputation suggests. Their complex relationships highlight the series' exploration of the unpredictability of love.

Leyla’s journey to self-strength in Thank You, Next

Expand Tweet

The crux of Thank You, Next lies not just in whom Leyla ends up with but in her journey towards self-discovery and empowerment.

The dramatic zenith sees Leyla confront Ömer on his infidelity in a scene charged with emotional intensity. Armed with the truth and her dignity, Leyla challenges Ömer, questioning his loyalty and integrity.

This confrontation is symbolic, with Leyla adorned in her grandmother's wedding gown, representing a lineage of strength and resilience. In the end, Leyla walks away — a decisive act of reclaiming her autonomy — with her loyal dog Buddy symbolizing unconditional support and loyalty.

Thank You, Next finishes differently from what one might expect in a romantic series, with its lead, Leyla, opting to end her relationship with Ömer. This decision underscores themes central to the storyline, like self-respect, honesty and independence.

For those interested in exploring Leyla's story, Thank You, Next is available for streaming on Netflix. The series spans eight episodes, each delving into the complexities of modern relationships and personal growth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback