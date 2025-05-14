Thank You, Next season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Turkish romantic drama series Thank You, Next season 2 will be released on May 15, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. The series was created by Ece Yörenç and directed by Bertan Basaran.

The show made its debut in May 2024, with all eight episodes releasing together.

The streaming company has assigned the project a maturity rating of U/A 16+ as per their internal guidelines for language, s*xual content, substances, and tobacco use. Details regarding the release, plot, and cast for Thank You, Next season 2 are discussed further in the article.

Thank You, Next season 2 will be released exclusively on Netflix

The romantic drama series Thank You, Next season 2 will be released on May 15, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET, exclusively on Netflix in the United States of America. As per flixpatrol.com, a VOD charts website for streaming platforms, the series still ranks in Netflix's Top 10 this week for Türkiye as of May 2025. The success of the series has already been followed by a renewal for a third season.

Details regarding the episode count for the upcoming installment are still unknown. All the episodes will likely be released at once, as the streaming company does with its projects.

What is the series all about?

The trailer for Thank You, Next season 2 was released on May 5, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Ömer and Lelya arguing with each other, which results in the couple breaking up. Leyla decides to put herself out in the modern dating world and is seen having a candlelit dinner with Cem Murathan.

She opens about her romance with her friend, and it seems like she is happy again. It is then followed by multiple scenes showing Cem and Leyla's romantic moments. Ömer is seen keeping tabs on his ex, Leyla, by stalking her social media account.

On the other hand, while Leyla gifts Cem a sweater, he buys her a horse in return, which leaves her baffled. The trailer then shows a blonde woman entering their lives and getting close to Cem, which is not well received by Leyla. She dreams of the two of them getting close to each other before a bottle, seeming to be heading towards her, wakes her up.

The trailer ends with a scene where Leyla is asking a guy for his help, which is followed by another scene where Leyla gets pulled into the lift by a stranger.

The official synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"Serenay Sarikaya ("Shahmaran") stars as Leyla, a lawyer who finds love, friendship, and the courage to be herself in the wild world of modern dating."

Cast and crew members for the series

Serenay Sarıkaya attends the 2024 GQ Creativity Awards at WSA on April 11, 2024, in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The upcoming Turkish romantic drama Thank You, Next season 2 was created by Ece Yörenç and directed by Bertan Basaran. Serenay Sarikaya is set to reprise her role as the lead, Leyla Taylan, on whom the story is based.

Other notable cast members included in the project are Metin Akdülger as Ömer, Hakan Kurtas as Cem, Boran Kuzum as Feyyaz, and Meric Aral as Funda.

Thank You, Next season 2 is set to be released exclusively on Netflix. The series is one of several Turkish shows getting additional seasons in addition to the slate of new Turkish Netflix Originals currently in the works. Series such as Another Self, Shahmaran, Midnight at the Pera Palace, and The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri are renewed for another season as well.

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More