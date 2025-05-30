The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy is a two-part television miniseries based on the real-life experiences of Reena Chynoweth, who was forced to marry polygamous cult leader Ervil LeBaron at the age of 16. The series follows her journey of being trapped in the cult, her involvement in violent activities, and her eventual escape. The miniseries alternates between past and present events.

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy stars Felicity Huffman as the older Reena Chynoweth, while Olga Petsa plays the younger Reena. Eric Johnson stars as Ervil LeBaron, who comes across as the cult's cunning and controlling leader.

The story focuses on the cult's complex structure, the brainwashing of members, and the struggle for personal freedom. It aims to highlight the harsh reality of life in such oppressive communities.

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy is set to premiere on Lifetime Channel over two nights—the first part airs on Saturday, May 31, 2025, and the second part airs on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The episodes are available on Lifetime's official platforms and some streaming services.

The first installment of the miniseries will premiere on Lifetime on May 31, 2025, and the second installment will follow on June 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET.

The miniseries will be accessible on a number of streaming services, including Sling TV, FuboTV, and DIRECTV, in addition to Lifetime's official website and app. Depending on subscription and geographical availability, these services provide both live viewing and on-demand streaming alternatives.

Although it can be accessed by concealing the location with a VPN provider, licensing restrictions may prevent international viewers from streaming in some areas.

What is The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy all about? Explored

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy is a dramatization of the life of Reena Chynoweth, who was caught up in a polygamous cult run by Ervil LeBaron. According to the People, at the age of 16, Reena was forced to marry LeBaron and became his 13th wife.

The cult used mental and physical control in the name of religious principles, grooming members to commit violent acts. Reena's mental state is highlighted when she began participating in these acts.

The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy's story blends the past and the present, giving a broader picture of Reena's life. The older Reena, played by Felicity Huffman, shows the lingering effects of her experiences, while the younger Reena, played by Olga Petsa, shows her state of exploitation and confusion.

The miniseries highlights how the system of control within a cult works, using isolation, brainwashing, and fear to suppress people's thinking. Reena's story shows how she slowly breaks free from that environment. Her escape and efforts to help others demonstrate her mental strength.

The true miniseries was shot in various locations, with sets designed with realism in mind. The true miniseries has been praised for its vivid and accurate portrayal. The series depicts mind control, religious persecution, and the oppressive methods of cult leadership. It brings to the fore topics such as religious extremism, psychological abuse, and recovery by bringing Reena Chynoweth's story to a wider audience.

To find out more about Reena's journey, watch The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy. The first part will be airing on Lifetime on May 31, 2025, at 8 pm ET. The series will also be available on licensed platforms and streaming services.

