The Boys fan theory suggests season 1 deleted scene predicted season 4 episode 4 events

The Boys season 4 episode 4 saw Annie January, aka Starlight, have some private secrets revealed by Firecracker. The season in particular has focused on Annie leaving the Starlight persona behind and taking a stand against corrupt supes like Homelander and more, but the most recent development in the show has seen her fall to an all-time emotional low.

Annie started her own movement against the supes in The Boys season 4, but Firecracker so far has been her biggest hurdle. With Firecracker taking revenge against Annie as the latter had embarrassed her in the past when they were children, in episode 4, she revealed to the world that Starlight had an abortion months ago, which turned the majority of people against her.

With Firecracker's extremist supporters embarrassing Annie online, Robert Singer also decided to withdraw his partnership with her. This ultimately led to Annie going out and beating up Firecracker, which was caught on camera as well and further ruined her reputation.

While this certainly was one of the biggest moments for Starlight in The Boys season 4, a Reddit user has uncovered a deleted scene from season 1 that foreshadowed the events that were to take place in the future. The scene in question saw Annie come across a pro-life protest and help a young woman get into a hospital so she could go through her abortion.

Exploring the season 1 deleted scene that foreshadowed The Boys season 4 episode 4

In the deleted scene from The Boys season 1 posted on Reddit, Annie runs into a pro-life protest that is stopping a woman from entering an abortion clinic. When Annie decides to intervene, the crowd turns on her and starts shouting that "she hates the bible" and "kills babies" as well. This prompts a Vought van to arrive on the scene.

From the van, a woman gets out and tells Annie that Vought doesn't comment on situations like these and that Annie should get into the van with her. However, Annie isn't having it, and she uses her powers to intimidate the crowd. She then helps the harassed woman to enter the abortion clinic.

Given that this was a deleted scene from season 1, it very much helped establish Annie as a supe with morals—something that's rare to come by in the world of The Boys. It also helped establish how the crowd would react to her if her beliefs were to come out in the world, and given the reception she has received from people recently, it's safe to say that this deleted scene surely did foreshadow the events of The Boys season 4 episode 4.

What can fans expect from Starlight in season 4?

For now, Firecracker is Annie's biggest struggle in The Boys season 4. Given that the supervillain will stop at nothing to get her revenge on Starlight, we can expect Firecracker and Annie to continue to have an intense rivalry this season. Not to mention that Annie has already had her reputation tarnished and had her most private secret revealed, so we can expect her to be ruthless going forward.

Starlight has constantly challenged the norms of being a supe in The Boys universe, and perhaps we will see her challenge it even further. However, it remains to be seen what she will do to clap back against Firecracker constantly smearing her name in the media.

You can check out episode 5 of season 4 when it premieres this Thursday, June 27, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.