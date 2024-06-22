The Boys: Homelander Wins Fans Over As Their Favorite Villain

The Boys Season 4 episodes 1-3 premiered on Prime Video on July 13, 2024. The fourth episode of The Boys titled Wisdom of the Ages which aired on June 20, 2024, showed Homelander on a killing spree. He visits the lab where he was tested as a child, and trained to control his powers and become Homelander.

When the Supe goes to visit the scientists and lab technicians, he kills one of the techies by putting him in a room that is designed to be an oven and makes the other technician mastur*buate in front of all the scientists and later cuts his pen*is off and then crushes his head, to put him out of his misery.

When Barbara shows up to calm him down, he ends up locking her in the room surrounded by dead bodies of her coworkers.

The bloodied and gory Homelander in The Boys season 4, has impressed fans, especially after the last episode. One viewer posted a picture on X of the gory Supe alongside other supervillains like Thanos, The Joker, and Darth Vader. The user tweeted -

"Homelander has joined the best villains of all time now"

Another viewer after being impressed by Homelander's recent kill spree tweeted -

"There’s not one Villian I’ve ever experienced that induces the panic and anxiety and fear that Homelander does"

Another viewer compared Homelander to Gus Fring, Joffrey Baratheon, and other supervillains from popular TV series like Game of Thrones (2011-2019) and Breaking Bad(2008-2013). The user tweeted-

"Negan? Gus? (Breaking Bad), Joffery? (GOT), Loki?"

Several other viewers also tweeted after Homelander's ultimate and long-awaited revenge on the show, which turned out to be gory, traumatic, and also classic Homelander style.

"He always was but this episode has made him an ICON," an user tweeted.

"This man deserves to be here," another user wrote.

Homelander in last episode was too good , another user tweeted.

"Probably even the greatest villian of all of cinema", another user posted.

"He is no villain he’s a superhero !!!!!!!! ;)," another user tweeted.

Why did Homelander go on a killing spree in The Boys?

Homelander was a supreme being so they could never control him. The Vought hired the best psychologist in the world to train Homelanders' psyche so that it makes him always want approval from parental figures. That is the only fabric of humanity left in him, which he wants to get rid of, as he believes it will help him.

Homelander has clouded judgment and lacks empathy because of his traumatic childhood experiences. He also believes that he is not a God as he sees himself aging. Homelander thinks that the lab ruined his life by torturing him from the very beginning. So to take out his anger on the place that made him the being he didn’t want to be, he took his revenge by killing the scientists, the technicians, and other innocents at the lab.

The concept of The Boys is ~ that superheroes in real life are flawed and feel actual human emotions. Homelander is the rendition of Superman but in the real world. He is one of the top heroes/villains because of the Kripke script and the raw nature of the character.

The Boys is now streaming on Prime Video.