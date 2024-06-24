The Boys: What is Frenchie's sexuality in the original comics?

Frenchie’s sexuality in the original The Boys comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson is not specifically highlighted, whereas, in the series on Amazon Prime Video, his sexuality has been revealed. The comic does not delve this deeply into the personal lives and relationships of most of the characters which includes Frenchie.

While the comics have not specifically disclosed Frenchie's sexuality, the series shows him as bisexual and explores his background. The series gave a more nuanced understanding of Frenchie’s character than the comics.

The Boys season 4 episode 1, Department of Dirty Tricks released on June 13, 2024, and the last episode, Assassination Run will be released on July 18, 2024. The official synopsis of The Boys season is:

“The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team is fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Exploring Frenchie's character in The Boys Season 4

The series had previously hinted at Frenchie’s bisexuality before season 4. In season 2 there have been some serious hints about his possible romantic involvement with Jay (Michael Ayres) and Cherie (Jordana Lajoie).

The love that Frenchie had for Jay’s nickname, how he reacted to Jay's death due to an overdose,and the way he stood up for gender inclusivity at the bachelor party, all hinted towards the possibility of him being bisexual.

In season 2 of the show, Frenchie left the mission to track The Lamplighter for Butcher's team as soon as he got the information about Jay’s overdose.

Frenchie played by Tomer Capone is a multi-layered character. By the end of season 3 Frenchie and Kimiko (played by Karen Fukuhara) choose to remain colleagues and friends. This led to a new plot in The Boys season 4.

Frenchie starts dating Colin Hauser (played by Elliot Knight). They slowly start to develop an emotional and physical relationship. Though Frenchie is seen as hestitant to pursue the relationship as a long time back Frenchie was paid to murder Colin’s family which Colin doesn’t know about.

Colin and Frenchie’s relationship in season 4 is a way to show inclusivity and also confirms the latter's bisexuality after much speculation.

The series shows the couple making it work through their different backgrounds and personal problems. The viewers who could relate to Frenchie will now get something more personal to connect with, making his storyline more impactful and resonating with a larger section of the audience.

New Episodes of The Boys Season 4

The show keeps pushing the boundaries to explore more complex themes in its fourth season. The 5th episode, Beware the Jabberwock, My Son, of season 4 will air on Thursday, June 21, 2024. Fans can look forward to more thrilling developments, and character explorations with the same dark humor and social commentary.

By delving into Frenchie's bisexuality and presenting it as an integral part of his character rather than a plot device, The Boys adds depth to a beloved character, enriching the overall narrative and resonating with a diverse audience.

The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.