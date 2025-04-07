The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The second episode of the third season of the British crime drama series The Chelsea Detective premieres on April 7, 2025. The show initially premiered in 2022 on Acorn TV. It features DI Max Arnold, a seasoned detective handling intricate murder mysteries set against the glitzy backdrop of Chelsea in London. Max, who has recently become estranged from his wife, currently resides on a houseboat along the River Thames.

The show tackles the more sinister aspects of the otherwise gleaming facade of Chelsea. It further adds mysteries and quirky characters to offer a unique spin on detective dramas. The series included DS Priya Shamsie as Max’s partner in season 1, later replaced by DS Layla Walsh. Just like the earlier seasons, season 3 is anticipated to consist of four episodes.

When will The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2 be released?

As stated above, The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2 releases on April 7, 2025, at 12:00 am BST. One episode has already aired as a Christmas episode in December last year, and the remaining episodes will air on the following Mondays.

Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time British Summer Time April 7, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time April 6, 2025 4 pm Mountain Daylight Time April 6, 2025 5 pm Central Daylight Time April 6, 2025 6 pm Eastern Daylight Time April 6, 2025 7 pm

Where to watch The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2?

After its release, individuals can watch The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2 on Acorn TV. Acorn TV is a streaming service that needs a subscription to watch British and other global television programs. The platform has acquired the US rights to air this series.

This platform has been working in America since 2011. Besides direct access via its website, the service works as a separate channel on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, or Roku. For new subscribers, a free trial is available, so viewing the newest episode will be hassle free. Platforms like DirecTV also have Acorn TV on their channel lineup. Availability may vary slightly by location.

A brief recap of The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 1

The Chelsea Detective season 3 premiere aired on December 16, 2024, as a Christmas special. In the episode, Max investigated the death of former pop star Chloe Carmichael, who drowned in her Chelsea flat. Suspects included her troubled flatmate Zadie, former manager Luke, and MP Andrew Mansfield, later revealed to be Chloe’s biological father.

Chloe had high drug levels in her system, was undergoing IVF treatments, and ghostwriting a biography threatening to expose powerful secrets. Max’s team eventually discovered that DS Sean Kildare, their own cybercrime colleague, was supplying drugs and caused Chloe’s death to silence her.

As the case closed, Max urged his team to enjoy the holidays. He returned home to an unexpected Christmas gathering with his ex-wife, Astrid, and his aunt, Olivia.

Preview of The Chelsea Detective season 3 episode 2

The synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"The third season of The Chelsea Detective sees DI Max Arnold and DS Layla Walsh delving once more into the murky crimes of glamorous Chelsea. The team will investigate the discovery of an ex-soldiers body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antique dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. "

In the teaser for episode 2, Max and Layla head to the US Embassy to question Ambassador Morgan, hitting diplomatic roadblocks until Arnold cleverly cites legal precedent. The case deepens as the team investigates a tangled web involving international connections, secrets, and power plays. With returning favorites like Ashley Wilton and Aunt Olivia, the episode promises sharp wit, political tension, and engaging detective work.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Chelsea Detective season 3.

