The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9, titled The Aftermath, is set to premiere on May 10, 2024, at 12 am PT. The show is all about the lives of people on the South Side of Chicago, and it features themes of love, loss, and community struggles.

The series premiered on January 7, 2018, on Showtime and has been captivating viewers for years with its realistic portrayal of city life and its interesting characters. Creator Lena Waithe's series has received a lot of praise for its storytelling and performances and fans are now eager to see what the upcoming installment brings to the table.

What time will The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9 be released?

The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9 will release at different times for fans across the world. Here's a breakdown of the same:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) May 10, 2024 12 am Central Time (CT) May 10, 2024 2 am Eastern Time (ET) May 10, 2024 3 am United Kingdom (GMT) May 10, 2024 8 am Central Europe (CET) May 10, 2024 9 am India Standard Time (IST) May 10, 2024 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 10, 2024 6 pm

Where to watch The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9?

Fans can catch The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9 on Showtime and Paramount Plus.

Viewers can sign up for Paramount Plus and choose between a $9.99/month commercial-free plan or a $5.99/month limited commercial plan. Fans can also watch the series on Showtime for $10.99/month.

Both platforms make it easy for fans to catch up on the latest episodes of The Chi season 6 part 2, so fans can stay up to date on all the drama in the South Side Chicago neighborhood.

All about The Chi season 6 so far

The premiere of season 6 saw Victor's past start to catch up with him as he navigated his role as a city councilman, making things even more interesting.

Jada and Darnell were seen being worried about their son Emmett after he made a risky decision, highlighting how hard it can be to juggle family and personal growth. On the other hand, Rob and Tiff were seen doing well with their cannabis business, as Jake's clothing line thrived despite personal challenges.

Papa was seen dealing with heaps of emotions after his dad's death, trying to figure things out and cope. Season 6 part 1 also featured Maisha pushing herself to advance in her career.

Who stars in The Chi season 6 part 2 episode 9?

Alex R. Hibbert in an episode of The Chi (Image via SHOWTIME)

Here is a list of the main and returning cast members:

Jacob Latimore as Emmett

Alex Hibbert as Kevin

Yolonda Ross as Jada

Shamon Brown Jr. as Papa

Michael Epps as Jake

Curtiss Cook as Douda

Birgundi Baker as Kiesha

Barton Fitzpatrick as Reg

Hannah Hall as Tiffany

Luke James as Victor

Judae'a Brown as Jemma

Kandi Burruss as Roselyn

The upcoming episode of The Chi season 6 part 2 will feature intense drama and captivating storytelling, and fans are eager to see what fate has in store for their favorite characters.

