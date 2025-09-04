The Curious Case of… - The Doomsday Cat Cult: Sheryl Ruthven - A complete timeline of events

The Curious Case of... The Doomsday Cat Cult follows allegations tied to a church-turned-cat rescue network and its leader, Sheryl Ruthven, in an hour that lays out claims, key dates, and the public dispute that followed. The episode centers on how a congregation split, rebranded, and later tied its mission to caring for cats, according to accounts from former members and local reporting.
The re-air is set for Thursday, September 4, at 8 pm. ET on Investigation Discovery, with The Doomsday Cat Cult Part 2 at 9 pm. ET. The episode first aired on February 17, 2025. The case summary below reflects what the broadcast presents and what prior coverage documented.
Case Background for The Curious Case of...
Ruthven, previously known as Sheryl Walker, started a church after a split in her prior congregation. Former members state that she claimed to receive direct messages from God and enforced strict loyalty. Over time, the group rebranded as the Oneness Foundation, shifted holiday observances, and folded animal rescue into daily life under the name Eva’s Eden. These points align with reporting that also notes claims of financial strain and family rifts raised by ex-members, as reported by The Cinemaholic (2025).
Beliefs about cats became central in later years. Former followers told regional media that teachings framed cats as protectors linked to end-times themes and the 144,000 in Revelation. The rescue disputed those accusations, while a 2016 roundup noted the rescue’s online pages went dark after press inquiries, per Tri-City Herald (September 2016).
Timeline of events in The Curious Case of...
2001: Church launch in Washington
Ruthven founded Freedom Fire Ministries after a congregational split. Supporters gathered under new leadership, and dissenters were reportedly pushed out. The group later adopted new practices and a tighter internal culture. These early moves set the stage for the rebrand that followed.
2013: Move to Tennessee and the rise of Eva’s Eden
Members relocated from Washington state to Columbia, Tennessee, and opened Eva’s Eden while hosting frequent adoption events. Families in Washington described sudden moves and cut contact. At the same time, a Facebook page titled “Is There a Cult in Columbia, TN?” began collecting testimonies from former members, according to Whatcom News.
Mid-2010s: Worship claims and loyalty tests
Accounts from former members describe extreme displays of loyalty, including foot-kissing rituals, along with a claim that a drop of blood was mixed into communion wine during services. These statements were reported as allegations from ex-participants and framed within broader questions about harm and control, as reported by Sojourners.
September 2016: Media scrutiny and an online pullback
Coverage summarized accusations that Ruthven called herself a messiah figure and predicted a new Eden after an end-times event. The same report noted the rescue’s website and social channels went offline following media requests for comment. At the same time, a family treasurer defended the work as a simple rescue activity, per Tri-City Herald (September 2016).
February 17, 2025: Broadcast focus on claims and impact
The episode titled The Doomsday Cat Cult presents allegations about prophetic claims, cat-centered beliefs, and the reported effects on families and finances. The hour organizes the story by dates and voices from those once inside the group. It stops short of issuing a legal judgment, reflecting the public record of disputes and denials.
Where to watch The Curious Case of...
Investigation Discovery lists The Curious Case of... The Doomsday Cat Cult on Thursday, September 4, at 8 pm ET, followed by The Doomsday Cat Cult Part 2 at 9 pm ET. A separate profile, The Curious Case of... Bam Margera airs at 10 pm ET.
The Curious Case of... can also be streamed on Hulu, HBO Max, HBO Max Amazon Channel, Discovery+ Amazon Channel, YouTube TV, Philo, and Discovery+. There is an option to watch with ads on Investigation Discovery. Digital purchase is available on Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
