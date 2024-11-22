The Day of the Jackal episode 7: Release date, where to watch, and more

The Day of the Jackal episode 7 is slated to release on Thursday, November 28, 2024, on Peacock. Fans are waiting for the next installment in the story of a master assassin— named the Jackal— and the people involved in trying to take him down.

The official summary for the show reads:

"The Jackal is an elusive assassin who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. He soon meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who tracks him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe."

When will The Day of the Jackal episode 7 be released?

A still of Bianca from the preview for episode 7 of the show (Image via Sky TV/ YouTube)

The Day of the Jackal episode 7 is scheduled for release on Thursday, November 28, 2024. In some time zones, the episode might be available on the following Friday.

Trending

The full release schedule for the episode has been provided below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, November 28 7 pm Central Time (CT) Thursday, November 28 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, November 29 3 am Central European Time (CET) Friday, November 29 4 am Eastern European Time (ET) Friday, November 29 5 am Indian Standard Time (IST) Friday, November 29 10:30 am Japan Standard Time (JST) Friday, November 29 12 pm

Also read: The Day of the Jackal: What is a bespoke rifle? Everything you need to know

Where to watch The Day of the Jackal episode 7? Platform details explored

A still of Bianca from the preview for episode 7 of the show (Image via Sky TV /YouTube)

The Day of the Jackal episode 7 shall be released on Peacock for American audiences. With a subscription to the platform, audiences will be able to watch the show upon its live release or via on-demand streaming.

For other regions, the episode will be either streamed or aired on alternative platforms. UK viewers will be able to watch the episode on Sky Atlantic or Sky Showcase, while Canadian viewers can also access the Showcase channel to watch. Meanwhile, Australia has a few streaming and on-demand viewing options, with Binge and Foxtel providing access to the show.

Also read: The Day of the Jackal premiere ending explained: Did the Jackal's identity get revealed?

Preview for The Day of the Jackal episode 7

A still from the preview for The Day of the Jackal episode 7 (via Sky TV / YouTube)

The preview for the upcoming episode indicates that Jackal's need to win and succeed in every case might force him into doing things that compromise his safety greatly. The preview indicates that the character might manipulate the people around him to get what he wants, including his intimacy with Rasmus in the previous episode.

The Jackal will be seen attending a concert in the hall, which becomes the location for his next kill, or at least for zeroing down on his target. This shall include sneaking into his target's personal space and climbing through vents to leave as little trace of his presence as possible.

UDC shall likely be behind a wall of bulletproof glass during his talk in the concert hall. Bianca and her team will also be in attendance, looking for a way to apprehend the Jackal if he chooses to act. However, Jackal's vulnerabilities might play a huge role in how the scene unravels. This might likely be the first kill that the Jackal fails at, forcing him to recalculate his strategy ahead.

Also read: Is The Day of the Jackal inspired by true events? Explained

Audiences will be able to watch The Day of the Jackal episode 7 released via Peacock on November 28 at 10 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback