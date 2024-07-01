The Dirty D season 3: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The Dirty D season 3 has won audiences' hearts with its intense drama and complex characters. After starting on Tubi in 2022, the series moved to Peacock, where the first half of season three aired on June 13 and the second half will air on July 11.

The plot of the series revolves around a Detroit nightclub filled with s*x, money, and drama. Created by Lisa Brown, the series has gained a dedicated following over time.

The Dirty D season 3 continues the story of a Detroit nightclub plagued by intrigue and power struggles. The Bottle Girls juggle drugs, luxury, and romance at the club run by a dubious power couple. The season promises more backstabbing, double-crosses, and steamy romances as chaos at the nightclub escalates.

Trending

The Dirty D season 3 release date and streaming platform

The first half of The Dirty D's third season premiered on Peacock on June 13, 2024. The second half starts on July 11, 2024.

About the expectations from the new season of the series, Brown said,

"I'm excited for people to see it. I think they're gonna love it, I think it’s going to solidify that we are here to stay. Now that we have a more of a national platform, I don’t see why we wouldn't be put in the same ring as 'Power' or 'Empire.' I think it's going to give us a little more respect behind the brand."

The series gained visibility and audience after moving from Tubi to Peacock, a premium streaming platform. With this move, the show is gaining visibility and millions of new viewers.

About the show's move to Peacock, Brown mentioned that it was certainly a huge win-win for her. She said,

"It's really a huge accomplishment for me. Just to be independent, Black, a woman, a writer, a producer, an executive producer — all of these things bundled into one — has made me the first to do what I'm doing, and it's such a wonderful feeling."

The cast of The Dirty D season 3

The cast of The Dirty D season 3 is anticipated to include familiar faces, ensuring continuity and maintaining the show's dynamic energy. Though Lisa Brown has not disclosed much about the cast. Some of the familiar faces like Emory Lawrence, Tiffany Trill Scott, William Swift, and Lauren Session are expected to be part of the season.

In an interview with The Detroit News, Brown mentioned that two cast members, Makeiva Albritten (Kyra) and James Perkins (Terrance) decided to exit due to some contract disputes. Also, when the third cast member, Phillip Granger, departed, Brown had to rewrite the season completely just before the shooting was about to start this year.

This talented ensemble promises to deliver compelling performances that will elevate the drama and intrigue in the upcoming season.

The Dirty D season 3: The Plot

The Dirty D season 3 masterfully portrays a world of drugs, luxury, romantic entanglements, and fierce rivalries. The story unfolds in a trendy Detroit nightclub managed by a questionable power couple.

The Bottle Girls, central to the plot, navigate this volatile environment, where the pursuit of wealth, power, and fame often leads to greed, jealousy, and betrayal. The new season introduces unexpected twists, new characters, and significant deaths, heightening the tension and drama.

Brown has ambitious plans for future seasons and a spinoff set in Atlanta, The Dirty A. The transition to Peacock is a testament to the show's success and potential for growth.

The production of The Dirty D season 3 faced challenges, including the departure of key cast members. This led to significant rewrites and a renewed determination among the cast and crew to deliver a standout season.

The upcoming episodes are expected to solidify the show's place alongside other popular series like "Power" and "Empire," elevating its status in the realm of television drama.

Catch season 3 of The Dirty D on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback