What's coming to Peacock this July 2024? Those About To Die, Hart to Heart season 4, and more

From much-awaited reality TV shows like Love Island USA season 6 to animated goodness like Megamind Rules season 1, Peacock enthralled its subscribers with many options in June. However, with the streamer announcing some of the shows and movies leaving the catalog, subscribers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorites.

Nevertheless, the exit of a few titles will ultimately make space for the new addition that will be making it to the catalog this July 2024. The exciting new lineup will be seeing Originals and Exclusives like Those About To Die, The Dirty D season 3, Back to Black, and many more.

With such a hyped collection of fresh content, subscribers to the platform are in for a treat.

All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this July 2024

Monday, July 1:

The Chosen: Season 4

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” 15th Anniversary Special

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of The Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids (‘11)

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Named Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element

Fir Crazy

Fisherman’s Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent

It’s Complicated

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Nobody

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3DD

Pitch Perfect

Profile

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface (‘83)

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Wet Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who’s Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland

Tuesday, July 2:

El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

I Am Andrew Tate

Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)

Wednesday, July 3:

Chick Fight

Two Loves and a Bear

Friday, July 5:

Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)

Inside

The Wrong Stepmother

Saturday, July 6:

WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)

Sunday, July 7:

Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut

Tuesday, July 9:

Banana: Season 1

Prey: Seasons 1-2

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

Thursday, July 11:

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

Friday, July 12:

Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Saturday, July 13:

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

Sunday, July 14:

Rescuing Christmas

Tuesday, July 16:

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)

Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)

Thursday, July 18:

The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)

Those About To Die, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Friday, July 19:

A Thousand and One

Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Sunday, July 21:

Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)

A Very Vermont Christmas

Monday, July 22:

Hoof Dreams

Tuesday, July 23:

Ondine

Sins of the South, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Wednesday, July 24

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Password: Season 2 (NBC)

Thursday, July 25:

Hart to Heart: Season 4 (Peacock Original)

Friday, July 26:

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)

Saturday, July 27:

Gold Zone (Peacock Original)

Sunday, July 28:

An Ice Palace Romance

Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)

Monday, July 29:

Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 (USA)

Wednesday, July 31:

La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Wailing

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

