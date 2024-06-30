What's coming to Peacock this July 2024? Those About To Die, Hart to Heart season 4, and more

From much-awaited reality TV shows like Love Island USA season 6 to animated goodness like Megamind Rules season 1, Peacock enthralled its subscribers with many options in June. However, with the streamer announcing some of the shows and movies leaving the catalog, subscribers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorites.
Nevertheless, the exit of a few titles will ultimately make space for the new addition that will be making it to the catalog this July 2024. The exciting new lineup will be seeing Originals and Exclusives like Those About To Die, The Dirty D season 3, Back to Black, and many more.
With such a hyped collection of fresh content, subscribers to the platform are in for a treat.
All new shows and movies releasing on Peacock this July 2024
Monday, July 1:
- The Chosen: Season 4
- “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” 15th Anniversary Special
- 2 Guns
- All Saints Christmas
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Angel of Christmas
- Angels and Ornaments
- Annihilation
- Arsenal
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Best of The Best
- Between Worlds
- The Big Lebowski
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
- A Biltmore Christmas
- Black Girls
- Boyfriends of Christmas Past
- Bridesmaids (‘11)
- Broadcasting Christmas
- The Bronze
- Bruce Almighty
- Campfire Christmas
- Catch a Christmas Star
- Chasing Niagara
- Christmas Festival of Ice
- The Christmas Heart
- The Christmas House
- The Christmas House 2: Deck
- Those Halls
- Christmas in Conway
- The Christmas Parade
- Christmas Sail
- The Christmas Spirit
- The Christmas Train
- Christmas With a Kiss
- Christmas With Tucker
- Collateral
- Contraband
- Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
- A Dog Named Christmas
- Drift
- Drive Angry 3D
- Enchanted Christmas
- Fallen Angel
- The Fifth Element
Read more: Is Megamind Rules! a sequel to the movie?
- Fir Crazy
- Fisherman’s Friends
- Foxcatcher
- Friends & Family Christmas
- Game Time
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- The Gospel According to André
- Hell or High Water
- Her Pen Pal
- Hitched For the Holidays
- Holiday Heritage
- A Holiday in Harlem
- The Holiday Stocking
- Ice Sculpture Christmas
- The Independent
- It’s Complicated
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3-D
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Joe
- Joyeux Noel
- Kick-Ass
- Knowing
- Let It Snow
- Letters To Juliet
- Letters to Santa
- A Lifelong Love
- Little Rascals
- Lone Survivor
- Lord of War
- Love Locks
- Lucky Christmas
- Madagascar
- A Majestic Christmas
- Men In Black (1997)
- Men In Black II
- Men In Black 3
- The Miracle Season
- Monsters V. Aliens
- My Christmas Guide
- Mystic Christmas
- Nadia
- Naughty or Nice
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Nobody
- Northpole
Read more: Those About to Die : Full list of cast
- November Christmas
- A Nutcracker Christmas
- Office Space
- One Christmas Eve
- One Summer
- Our Christmas Mural
- A Paris Proposal
- Paris, Wine & Romance
- The Perfect Storm
- Piranha 3-D
- Piranha 3DD
- Pitch Perfect
- Profile
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Purge: Anarchy
- Purple Rain
- Repentance
- Road to Perdition
- The Rock
- A Rose For Christmas
- Scarface (‘83)
- A Season for Miracles
- The Secret of Roan Inish
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
- Silver Bells
- Soul Surfer
- Sound of Christmas
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- Summer Villa
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Titanic
- Transformers
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Under The Christmas Sky
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Where Are You, Christmas?
- Who’s Your Caddy?
- Window Wonderland
Read more: Peacock TV channel lineup 2024
Tuesday, July 2:
- El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- I Am Andrew Tate
- Snapped, Season 33 (Oxygen)
Wednesday, July 3:
- Chick Fight
- Two Loves and a Bear
Friday, July 5:
- Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive)
- Inside
- The Wrong Stepmother
Saturday, July 6:
- WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)
Sunday, July 7:
- Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut
Tuesday, July 9:
- Banana: Season 1
- Prey: Seasons 1-2
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
Thursday, July 11:
- The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)
Friday, July 12:
- Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
Read more: Everything that released on Peacock in May 2024
Saturday, July 13:
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
Sunday, July 14:
- Rescuing Christmas
Tuesday, July 16:
- Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
- Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)
- Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)
Thursday, July 18:
- The Dirty D, Season 3 (Peacock Exclusive)
- Those About To Die, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Friday, July 19:
- A Thousand and One
- Deb’s House, Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Sunday, July 21:
- Love Island USA, Season 6 (Peacock Original)
- A Very Vermont Christmas
Monday, July 22:
- Hoof Dreams
Tuesday, July 23:
- Ondine
- Sins of the South, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Wednesday, July 24
- The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
- Password: Season 2 (NBC)
Thursday, July 25:
- Hart to Heart: Season 4 (Peacock Original)
Friday, July 26:
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)
Read more: Those About to Die - Release date, cast, plot, and more
Saturday, July 27:
- Gold Zone (Peacock Original)
Sunday, July 28:
- An Ice Palace Romance
- Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)
Monday, July 29:
- Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 (USA)
Wednesday, July 31:
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
- The Wailing
Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.