Those About to Die : Full list of cast

Those About to Die is a Peacock original sword-and-sandal series created by Robert Rodat and directed by Robert Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpainter. Set in ancient Rome, the series revolves around the brutal world of gladiatorial combat and the politics surrounding it.

The official synposis of the series reads,

"The series explores a side of Rome never before told - the dirty business of entertaining the masses, giving the mob what they want most - blood and sport"

With a set of ten episodes, the series is set to premiere on Peacock on July 18, 2024. Led by Anthony Hopkins, Those About to Die features an ensemble cast of actors portraying the roles of ancient historical figures and fictional characters.

The cast of Those About to Die explored

Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian

Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

Anthony Hopkins plays Vespasian, the Roman emperor who founded the Flavian dynasty and ruled the Empire for 27 years. He is known for his economic reforms that brought both political and financial stability to the empire and gave rise to a vast building program. As warriors fight against each other in the arena, Hopkin's narration opens up the political and personal ambitions that fuel the bloodshed.

Hopkins is an Academy Award-winning Welsh actor who is known for both his screen and stage performances. He is recognized for his roles in films such as The Silence of the Lambs (1991), The Remains of the Day (1993), and The Father (2020).

Dimitri Leonidas plays Scorpus

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

Dimitri Leonidas plays the role of Scorpus, a Roman charioteer who worked for the Green faction throughout his lifetime and gathered a total of 2,048 victories. He was one of the most famous drivers in Roman history and accumulated great wealth during his lifetime despite being born as a slave.

Leonidas has worked in films such as The Monuments Men (2014), Rosewater (2014), and Riviera (2017), among others.

Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus

Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

In Those About to Die, Tom Hughes plays Titus Flavianus, Vespasian's successor. He was a member of the Flavian dynasty, founded by his father, Vespasian. Titus rose to prominence as a formidable military commander, eventually ascending to the title of Emperor.

Tom is an English actor known for his roles as Joe Lambe in the BBC drama The Game and as Thomas Trafford in the miniseries The English (2022). He is also known for his performances in films such as Red Joan (2018), The Laureate (2021), Cemetery Junction (2011), Madame (2017) and Shephard (2021).

Additional cast of Those About to Die

The cast of Those About to Die includes an extensive list of extremely talented actors, including:

Gabrielle Pession as Antonia

Iwan Rheon as Tenax

Sara Martins-Court as Cala

Moe Hashim as Kwame

David Wurawa as Gavros

Lara Wolf as Berenice

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo

Adrian Bouchet as Porto

Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus

Angeliqa Devi as Caltonia

Eneko Sagardoy

Pepe Barroso

Gonçalo Almeida

Davide Tucci as Manilius

Kyshan Wilson as Aura

Alicia Edogamhe

Michael Maggi as Rufus

Hossein Taheri as Abbas

Thomas Hunt as Lucius

Clelia Zanini as Marcia

Christopher Ward as Tiones

Mohammad Bakri as Farid

Emilio Sakraya as Xenon

Romana Maggiora Vergano

Those About to Die will be available to watch on Peacock from July 18, 2024.

