Is Megamind Rules! a sequel to the movie? Explained

14 years after the release of the original movie, Megamind Rules! premiered on Peacock on March 1, 2024, as a sequel to the widely successful animated superhero comedy film Megamind (2010). The sequel is a 16-episode series, whose last episode was released on June 20, 2024.

The sequel follows Megamind as he unlearns his supervillain tendencies and ends up being a new hero to Metro City. While learning on the job, his trusty brain bots recorded his every move. In a curious link to our modern world, this makes Megamind the first-ever influencer hero.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Megamind finds his footing as the new protector of Metro City and faces a legion of villains; as he begins this new journey, Megamind's trusty brainbots record everything, making him the world's first hero influencer."

Trending

Sequel series Megamind Rules! plot explored

As mentioned, the new series is a sequel to the original 2010 animated movie Megamind. While the movie follows the story of Megamind turning from a villain into a hero, this sequel series shows how he is trying to adapt to that new role in Metro City.

Alongside the series, the streaming sequel film Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate was released on Peacock on March 1, 2024. It served as the pilot for the series and follows the events that take place 2 days after the 2010 film ends. Wherein Megamind takes on new villains like Go-Fish and Doom Syndicate.

The series features many characters from the film in its story, giving fans a sense of continuity. Roxanne, Metro Man, and Minion feature prominently in Megamind Rules. Additionally, the series includes modern elements too. Most prominently, Megamind becomes the first hero influencer after his brain bots record and post all that he does for the city.

Where to watch Megamind Rules!?

Megamind and Roxanne in a still from the series (Image via Youtube/Peacock)

Megamind Rules premiered on Peacock and the full first season of the series can be accessed on the platform. Users shall have to download the Peacock app to watch the show.

Additionally, the animated series is also provided for streaming and rent on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and JioCinema, subject to regional availability.

Cast members of Megamind Rules!

A still from the series, with characters featured in the cast list (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

The show is led by Keith Ferguson as Megamind, taking the role over from Will Ferrell in the original movie. Ferguson is an American voice actor who has worked on projects like We Bare Bears: The Movie, Inside Out, The Lego Movie, and Wander Over Yonder.

The series also features Laura Post as Roxanne Ritchi, the mayor of Metro City who also becomes Megamind's love interest. She has worked on films like Barbie: Star Light Adventure, In This Corner of the World, and Winnie the Pooh. The full list of the main cast of voice actors is given below:

Keith Ferguson as Megamind

Laura Post as Roxanne Ritchi

Josh Brener as Ol' Chum / Minion

Maya Aoki Tuttle as Keiko Morita

Adam Lambert as Machiavillain

Lucie Pohl as Rochelle

Brooke Dillman as Destruction Worker

Some of the supporting actors featured in the series include:

Roger Craig Smith as Jody Smelt

Max Mittelman as Dude Monkey

Tony Hale as Mr. Donut

Eric Fogel as Polly 227

Ross Marquand as Metro Man

Natalia Del Riego as Supercool Power-Kid

Fans can watch Megamind Rules! streaming now on Peacock.