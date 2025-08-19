The double life of David Kinney, and the murder of Brad McGarry ahead of A Body in the Basement

A Body in the Basement revisits a Bellaire, Ohio, homicide that revealed a secret affair and a staged crime scene. The case centers on Brad McGarry, a coal miner found shot in his basement in May 2017, and his best friend David Kinney, whose shifting accounts drew scrutiny. The episode "A Coal Miner’s Murder" airs Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery and is streaming on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel.

Detectives initially weighed the possibility of a staged break-in before zeroing in on relationships, phone data, and surveillance video. Kinney’s changing statements, cell-site hits near the home, and autopsy results pointing to two shots to the back of the head became central at trial.

A Body in the Basement (Image via Discovery+)

What began as an evening visit to drop off a weed trimmer by Kinney, his wife, Cheri, and her daughter later intersected with evidence that reframed him from a witness to a suspect. Friends told detectives that McGarry had planned to meet a man he called “DJ,” and family sleuthing linked that alias to Kinney. Investigators and prosecutors said Kinney had been in a secret affair with McGarry, staged the home to look ransacked, and then returned that evening with his wife and stepdaughter before calling 911.

Cell data placed him at the home that afternoon, and his interviews shifted from denials to a claim of self-defense, contradicted by autopsy findings. A jury later convicted Kinney of aggravated murder, and the judge sentenced him to life without parole. Early hearing records also documented Kinney’s changing stories and noted that the .22-caliber weapon was still missing at that stage, according to WTOV9 (May 19, 2017).

Case timeline behind A Body in the Basement

Friends and coworkers described McGarry as social and open about his life. He and Kinney met through their work in coal mining and grew close, carrying on a hidden relationship that McGarry referenced using the "DJ" alias. On the day McGarry died, drawers were pulled, cabinets were left open, and the back door was ajar, yet high-value items remained untouched.

Initially, the authorities viewed it as staging rather than robbery. Detectives explored bias and theft angles but ultimately focused on the affair and Kinney’s movements.

A cousin reported that McGarry planned an afternoon "nap" with "DJ," which investigators tied to Kinney. Phone records and security video contradicted Kinney’s initial version. Under questioning, he shifted from claiming McGarry was not home, to blaming an unknown man, to finally admitting he fired the shots.

Prosecutors argued he acted to keep the affair hidden with McGarry, and the jury agreed.

Investigation and arrest tied to A Body in the Basement

Evidence presented in court included neighbor video showing Kinney’s vehicle near the home, body-cam footage capturing his reaction at the scene, and text messages that revealed a long-running relationship. Forensic analysis indicated the ransacking had been staged.

The pattern of wounds, combined with call records and location data, undermined Kinney’s self-defense claim after his earlier contradictions. The case moved from a preliminary hearing and grand jury to a 2018 trial, where the jury returned a guilty verdict. Subsequent appeals focused on sentencing review rules but did not change the outcome.

As reported by WTRF, David Carl Kinney was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional three years for using a firearm in the crime.

What A Body in the Basement covers

Season 2, episode 2, "A Coal Miner’s Murder," lays out the discovery of McGarry’s body, the staged-robbery thread, and the hidden romantic tie that redirected the case.

The episode tracks the shift from best-friend witness to prime suspect, using interviews with investigators, friends, and family. It also traces how a casual mention of "DJ" and routine phone extractions opened a path to motive and opportunity.

The hour presents the findings in sequence, from scene processing and canvassing to interrogation and verdict.

A Basement of Secrets | A Body in the Basement (Image via @investigationdiscovery YouTube)

Where to watch A Body in the Basement

A Body in the Basement is currently available to stream on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Amazon Channel. Episodes run about one hour.

The linear premiere details for season 2, episode 2: "A Coal Miner’s Murder" are scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Investigation Discovery. Local listings will provide exact airtimes and replay windows.

