The Equalizer season 5 episode 5: Release date and time, and where to watch

The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 is set to release via CBS on November 24, 2024. The vigilante crime drama shall revolve around an investigation into a mysterious hit on a standup comedian.

The episode is likely to explore the dynamics of the equalizing team, especially since Dante continues to remain in town after his father's surgery. Apart from the investigation, the storyline shall also follow Delilah as she starts searching for college options. The official summary for the episode reads:

"The team investigates who is trying to put a hit on a stand-up comedian; McCall grapples with her feelings for Dante, who is still in town deciding how to proceed with Big Ben; Delilah continues her college search."

The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 release schedule explored

A still from The Equalizer season 5 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

As mentioned, The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 will be released on November 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/PT via CBS. The show will be released in different time zones as per the schedule given below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, November 24 6 p.m. Central Time (CT) Sunday, November 24 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, November 24 9 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Monday, November 25 2 a.m. Central European Time (CET) Monday, November 25 3 a.m. Eastern European Time (EET) Monday, November 25 4 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) Monday, November 25 7:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) Monday, November 25 11 a.m.

Where to watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 5?

A still from The Equalizer season 5 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 will be airing on CBS. The episode will also be available on the CBS website or app, though this platform will require a cable provider login to access the new content.

The upcoming episodes will also be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. Subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream The Equalizer season 5 episode 5 live on-demand.

What is the story till now on The Equalizer season 5?

The Equalizer season 5 has been exploring the equalizing team and the various cases they have been involved in during their vigilante justice streak. At the beginning of the season, Robyn felt the absence of her team as she had to deal with her first case alone.

Slowly, Harry started acting as her support system, and she had more conversations with Mel. Even though some of these talks were superficial, Robyn still derived some bravery from them.

In episode 4, the team came together briefly when Marcus returned to town. He met Robyn on his way to be there for his father during surgery. Even though fans hoped for a rekindled romance between the pair, they continued their own ways.

On the other hand, Mel temporarily joined Robyn and Harry on a case where they needed to rescue the hacker Chaos. She also seemed to deal with her trauma and field issues a little better, seems like she might rejoin the team soon.

The next episode shall focus on an alleged hit on a standup comedian that the team shall have to interrupt. Meanwhile, Robyn shall be seen struggling with her feelings for Marcus as he continues to remain in town to deal with his father's surgery.

Audiences can watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 5, releasing on November 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the series are released weekly every Sunday on CBS.

