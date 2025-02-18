The Equalizer season 5 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, Stolen Angel, is slated to release on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10 pm ET on CBS. The episode is directed by Pamela Romanowsky and written by Joe Gazzam.

The previous episode dealt with Robyn facing a formidable enemy, drug lord Angel Salazar, with help from Dante's FTF team. The notorious criminal is still on the run by the end of the episode, with Robyn vowing to bring him to justice at any cost.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.... She is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Equalizer season 5 episode 8.

When to watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 9?

A still from the CBS series The Equalizer (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, Stolen Angel, will arrive on CBS at 10 pm ET on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Pamela Romanowsky and Joe Gazzam serve as the episode's director and writer respectively.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 09:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 08:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 24, 2025 03:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 24, 2025 04:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 24, 2025 05:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 08:30 am

Where to watch The Equalizer season 5 episode 9?

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 will premiere on the CBS network and it can be watched on the CBS website and app with a valid network subscription.

Moreover, the Hulu with Live TV plan includes live channels like CBS. The plans start from $82.99 per month and provide a wide range of ad-free and ad-supported options along with access to Disney+ and ESPN. Also, the Live TV Only plan costs $81.99 monthly for seamless access to all the live channels.

All episodes of the vigilante series become available on Paramount+ the day after its release on CBS. The streaming service comes with two plans - the Essential plan costs $7.99 per month and $59.99 per year. The Paramount plan with Showtime is free of ads and available for a monthly price of $12.99 and a yearly price of $119.99.

Also, the show's upcoming episodes can be streamed live and on-demand on platforms like YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

A brief recap on The Equalizer season 5 episode 8

In The Equalizer season 5 episode 8, Robyn McCall investigates the death of a 6-year-old girl, Jessie, who comes in the crossfire of a drive-by shootout between rival gangs in her neighborhood. She eventually dies of her injuries.

Robyn tracks the gun used in the shootout with the drug lord, Angel Salazar, who deals with weapon trafficking to grow his criminal empire. Robyn and Dante's FTF work together to track him down, but he stays one step ahead at all times and escapes getting captured.

Moreover, Robyn and Dante get back together at the end of the episode, with the latter moving back to New York City from Los Angeles. Aunt Vi goes on a date with Captain Curtis and sparks fly between the two, signaling the start of something special.

What to expect from The Equalizer season 5 episode 9?

Marcus Dante as seen in The Equalizer season 5 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

Each episode of The Equalizer follows Robyn McCall solving a new case, which is mostly resolved by the end of the episode. However, storylines involving the personal and romantic lives of the characters can extend to multiple episodes.

The Equalizer season 5 episode 9 will see Robyn and Dante back as a couple after a very long time. Their separation may have helped them gain perspective and handle their relationship challenges better. Moreover, Dante contacts his brother James, after receiving a letter from his father at the end of the last episode.

The official synopsis of The Equalizer season 5 episode 9, is as follows:

"McCall and the team search for a missing pregnant woman whose baby may be in danger; Dante meets his brother James for the first time."

All episodes of The Equalizer season 5 will stream on Paramount+.

