The fascinating true story behind The Big Cigar on Apple TV+

Movies and TV shows based on true stories have captured the imagination of today's audience, and The Big Cigar stands as no exception offering insights into historical events through compelling storytelling. Premiering on Apple TV+ on May 17, 2024, the series explores the intriguing journey of Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party, and his daring escape to Cuba.

Under the direction of Damon Thomas and Don Cheadle, with a cast led by Alessandro Nivola and André Holland, the series combines historical drama and Hollywood subterfuge. The plot unfolds around a fake movie production orchestrated by Hollywood producer Bert Schneider to assist Newton in avoiding prosecution. The creative team brings together a blend of suspense, humor, and historical depth, promising to keep viewers captivated.

The real story behind The Big Cigar

The Big Cigar dives deep into the story of Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba in 1974 to evade a murder trial. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party and a relentless civil rights leader, was the primary target of the FBI’s intense surveillance.

His activism had put him in the crosshairs of COINTELPRO, the FBI program focused on crushing groups like the Panthers that fiercely opposed systemic racism. As his legal troubles mounted and the climate grew hostile, Newton turned to Hollywood producer Bert Schneider for help.

Schneider, steeped in the radical energy of the '60s counterculture, was more than eager to support Newton’s escape. He crafted a wildly creative scheme, leveraging his Hollywood connections and political ties to produce a fictitious movie project.

With this elaborate ruse, Schneider created a smokescreen that allowed Newton to slip away from law enforcement’s grasp and make his way to Cuba.

This plan was built on creating a plausible pretense for Newton to leave the country under the guise of filming a movie abroad. The intricate scheme involved a series of complex maneuvers that had to be executed perfectly to avoid detection.

Missteps and unexpected challenges complicated their efforts, blending Hollywood's flair for deception with high-stakes political activism. Despite the risks and numerous obstacles, the partnership between Newton and Schneider ultimately proved successful. They managed to secure Newton's safe passage to Cuba, where he sought asylum for three years, marking an extraordinary chapter in American political history where show business and political activism collided.

The Big Cigar characters based on real-life people

The Big Cigar (Image via AppleTV+)

Huey P. Newton, brought to life by André Holland in The Big Cigar, was the co-founder of the Black Panther Party alongside Bobby Seale in 1966. He symbolized the fight against systemic oppression and police brutality that affected African Americans.

Although he initially struggled with illiteracy, Newton self-educated and went on to achieve a Ph.D. from UC Santa Cruz. His life was marked by passionate activism and continuous legal challenges, with his escape to Cuba becoming a focal point in The Big Cigar. Bert Schneider, represented by Alessandro Nivola, was best known for his production work on Easy Rider.

He was deeply involved in the political movements of the 1960s and 1970s, using his Hollywood clout to back progressive agendas. He remained dedicated to aiding Newton's escape from the FBI, aligning himself with the counterculture movement. Schneider’s creative scheme to produce a fake film as a cover for Newton’s escape demonstrated his fearless ingenuity.

The Black Panther Party

The Big Cigar (Image via AppleTV+)

The Black Panther Party, jointly established by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale in 1966, emerged in Oakland, California, as a direct reaction to the widespread police brutality and systemic racism affecting Black communities. Initially, the Panthers concentrated on monitoring districts to guarantee police responsibility and reduce aggressive wrongdoing, but their purpose swiftly expanded.

They transformed into a powerful social and political force advocating for Black self-reliance, armed self-defense, and community upliftment. Their Ten Point Program laid out clear demands: the right to employment, fair housing, equitable education, exemption from military service, and freedom from police oppression for African Americans.

Despite intense FBI surveillance and harassment through the COINTELPRO program, which sought to undermine the Panthers and similar organizations, the movement flourished. It amassed a membership exceeding 2,000 across various U.S. cities and garnered international solidarity, resonating with marginalized groups worldwide. Beyond their militant stance, the Panthers provided crucial community services to the underprivileged.

Their Free Breakfast for Children Program aimed to alleviate hunger while the health clinics tackled critical healthcare needs. They also promoted educational initiatives, provided legal aid, and launched programs for self-sufficiency, demonstrating a commitment to empowering their communities in practical ways.

Ultimately, the government's relentless crackdown and internal divisions led to the party's decline, but their legacy of revolutionary advocacy endures.

The vision of directors Damon Thomas and Don Cheadle, coupled with the skills of André Holland, Alessandro Nivola, and other cast members, has breathed life into The Big Cigar.