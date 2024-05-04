The Big Cigar on Apple TV+: Full list of cast

Fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Big Cigar, set to premiere on May 17, 2024, with a gripping plot that traces Black Panther co-founder Huey P.

Newton's dramatic escape to Cuba and a stellar ensemble cast, this six-part series promises to be a standout. Alessandro Nivola and André Holland headline as Bert Schneider and Huey P. Newton, respectively, bringing life to a tale that weaves Hollywood glamor with radical politics in a true story that's stranger than fiction. Combined with a captivating script, their performances paint a vivid picture of Newton's escape, orchestrated through an elaborate fake movie production.

Directed by Damon Thomas and Don Cheadle, this revolutionary series expertly blends historical drama and suspense, ensuring viewers are on the edge of their seats.

The Big Cigar's stellar cast and the characters they play

Marc Menchaca embodies Agent Sydney Clark, the determined FBI agent tasked with tracking down Huey P. Newton, while Glynn Turman adds gravitas as Walter. P.J. Byrne captivates as Steve Blauner and Olli Haaskivi injects his charm into Artie Ross. Alessandro Nivola shines as Bert Schneider, the mastermind, orchestrating Newton's escape.

James Cade appears as Agent Anderson, persistently pursuing Newton, while Hudson Wurster brings Michael Torrance to life, adding layers of tension. Rebecca Dalton portrays Jessica, balancing her role with nuance, and Chris Brochu gives a fascinating turn as Dennis Hopper. Brendan Morgan (Larry), Danijel Mandic (Ivan), and Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz (Tajo) lend their distinct flavors to the ensemble, Samantha Helt as Sally and Samora Smallwood as Yolonda heighten the drama.

Joelle Farrow (Alice), Michael Masini (Gregory Lipton), Taylor Jackson (Candice Bergen), Nikolás Rincón (Gutierrez), Juan Camilo Castillo (Aldo), and Shaun Hepburn (No Neck) expand the cast's diversity.

Notable one-episode performances include Jaime Ray Newman (Roz Torrance), Noah Emmerich (Stanley Schneider), Al McFoster (Ceddy), and Dominique Brownes (Foxy Lady).

This cast, complete with Will Coombs (Teen Bert Schneider), Fiona Highet (Paula Feinberg), Jordane Christie (Bobby Seale), and Moses Ingram, among others, brings layers of intrigue to The Big Cigar, ensuring an engaging experience.

Directors and screenwriters of The Big Cigar

The Big Cigar (Image via AppleTV+)

Damon Thomas directs three episodes with precision and flair, while Don Cheadle helms one episode, infusing his signature style. The series is conceived by creator Janine Sherman Barrois, whose vision forms the show's backbone.

Screenwriter Jim Hecht crafts the overarching story across four episodes, joined by Laurence Andries and Joshuah Bearman, who contribute to two episodes. Bearman draws from his original magazine article to ensure authenticity.

Ameer Hasan, Gwendolyn M. Parker, and Valerie Woods contribute their work to individual episodes, enriching the script with their perspectives. Together, these writers expertly weave the tense narrative of Newton's escape, blending political revolution with Hollywood spectacle.

The producers behind The Big Cigar

Dan Kaplow, Jim Hecht, and Don Cheadle bring their expertise as executive producers, ensuring The Big Cigar achieves its full potential. Their collective vision is complemented by Simon Beltran Echeverri, Joshua Davis, Arthur Spector, and Joshuah Bearman, who infuse the series with their dedication.

Ben Rosenblatt, Juan Pablo Solano, and Juliana Valdivieso deliver their insights as co-executive producers, ensuring that Schneider's intricate involvement is portrayed with finesse. The additional contributions of Madeline Arnold and Joshua Levey support this creative team, reinforcing the show's strong foundation.

Music, cinematography, and editing

The Big Cigar (Image via AppleTV+)

Robert Glasper, known for his unique blend of jazz and hip-hop, composes the series' soundtrack, enhancing its tone. Cinematographers Miroslaw Baszak, Carmen Cabana, and Suki Medencevic create compelling visuals, while editors Avril Beukes and Rebecca Valente ensure the story is tightly woven.

Plot Summary

The story centers on Newton's alliance with Hollywood producer Bert Schneider, famous for Easy Rider, who helps orchestrate an elaborate escape plan involving a fabricated movie production.

As the FBI intensifies its pursuit, Schneider and Newton navigate a maze of obstacles, relying on a network of celebrity radicals and sympathizers to pull off this bold caper. The show captures their efforts in creating a believable façade to mislead authorities, blending Hollywood deception with the high-stakes reality of political activism.

With The Big Cigar premiering on May 17, 2024, audiences eagerly await a thrilling, true-to-life depiction of Hollywood's radical alliance with political revolutionaries.