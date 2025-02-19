The Fox Hollow Murders: Where is Allen Lee Livingston’s family now? 

Allen Lee Livingston was one of the many victims of the serial killer, Herb Baumeister. Allen Lee Livingston's family, including his sister Shannon Doughty and cousin Eric Pranger, continue to lead fulfilling lives in Indianapolis, following the tragic loss and closure they received in 2023. The case, documented in The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, now streaming on Hulu, explores the shocking disappearances and several deaths in Indianapolis during the 1990s.

The case centers on the gruesome discovery of over 10,000 human bones and fragments at Baumeister's property in 1996. These remains, scattered across his estate, belonged to several men, many of whom had vanished from the local gay bar scene.

While the docuseries mainly focuses on the victims of Herb Baumeister, it also highlights the emotional journey of Allen Lee's family. Using DNA technology and persistent efforts, they finally got closure in 2023 when Allen’s remains were officially identified.

Directed by Alex Jablonski, the four-part docuseries brings a chilling narrative of Baumeister’s crimes to light through new DNA technology and witness revelations. Streaming on February 18, 2025, the show uncovered the chilling secrets of Fox Hollow Farm.

Disappearance of Allen Lee Livingston

Allen Lee was last seen on August 6, 1993. He was 27 years old. Allen went to Perry Meridian High School and was close with his family, especially his sister Shannon and cousin Eric Pranger.

He hasn't been seen since leaving a gay bar in Indianapolis, and his family was concerned about him. No one knew at the time that Allen Lee Livingston was one of many people killed by a serial killer who lived in the suburbs.

Years later, when Baumeister was linked to the disappearances of several men, the link between Allen Lee Livingston and the notorious Herb Baumeister was found. Baumeister was a businessman during the day and a predator at night. He lured people to his property.

After Baumeister died in 1996, the police finally started searching his property. They found the body of Allen Lee Livingston among other bodies.

Even though this horrible discovery was made, Allen Lee's body parts were not identified right away. His family didn't know what was going on for years, holding on to the hope that their loved one was still alive.

As Sharon Livingston's cancer got worse in 2022, her cousin Eric Pranger pushed the police to look into the case again in the hopes of putting an end to it. In 2023, when Allen Lee Livingston's DNA was matched to the bodies at Fox Hollow Farm, it was a big step forward.

Where is Allen Lee Livingston's family now?

After the terrible death of Allen, his family has been left to put their broken lives back together. Even though his mother died in 2024, his sister Shannon and cousin Eric still remember him.

Shannon is now a mother herself and still lives in Indianapolis with her kids, Wrigley and Tiara. Even though she still hurts from losing her brother, she seems to have found peace of mind.

Eric, a part-time Crematory Operator at Indiana Funeral Care, helped people cope with his cousin's death. After the tragedy, he focuses on his job and personal life, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his pet. Since he helped his family move on, Eric finds comfort and stability in his single life.

The impact on the family

Allen Lee's family felt both relief and heartbreak when his body was found. Sharon Livingston was finally able to find peace of mind after years of believing that her son was one of the people found dead at Fox Hollow. Sharon Livingston died in November 2024, not long after getting the news she had been waiting for her whole life.

Sharon's death was a terrible blow to her family, but her daughter Shannon Doughty and cousin Eric Pranger are still living happy lives. Shannon, who already has a family, seems to have found peace and is now raising kids with her partner Matt.

Eric's job is to move bodies from one place to another, and he finds meaning in it. He still lives in Indianapolis. They are strong even though they lost someone, and they find comfort in knowing that Allen Lee's story was finally heard.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is available to stream on Hulu.

