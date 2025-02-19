Where is the farm from The Fox Hollow Murders located?

The four-part docuseries about an Indiana businessman and serial killer, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer, premiered on Hulu on February 18, 2025. Based on Herb Baumeister's 1996 murders, the series follows Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison reopening the case nearly three decades after thousands of human remains were found in the wooded area behind Fox Hollow Farm.

The Fox Hollow Farm is located in Westfield, the infamous Indiana property featured in the docuseries where Herb Baumeister allegedly murdered at least 13 gay men. ABC's latest true crime docuseries follows how the authorities discovered more than 10,000 human bones and bone fragments, most remaining unidentified, were found on the property.

Besides accounts from the police and investigators who worked on the original and new cases, the Fox Hollow Murders docuseries also features never-before-seen footage of the investigation and interviews with the farm's current owner. There are also interviews with relatives of Baumeister's known victims and Mark Goodyear, Baumeister's alleged survivor.

The farm in The Fox Hollow Murders is an 18-acre lot in Westfield

Fox Hollow Farm is an 18-acre lot located in the wealthy suburbs off 156th Street in Westfield, Indiana. It was previously the home of the serial killer Herbert "Herb" Baumeister, who infamously lured young gay men into the property before killing them. In ABC News' latest docuseries about Baumeister, the farm served as the titular "Playground of a Serial Killer." He lived there with his wife, Julie, and their three children.

Per IndyStar, the farm boasts a 1977 Tudor-style mansion, which is now owned by the Graves family after the farm was subdivided and sold. Besides the mansion, the estate also has horse stables and a multi-car garage. But impressive architecture aside, the wooded area behind the Fox Hollow Farms lies the horror of Baumeister's killing spree.

Herb Baumeister reportedly targeted gay men from nightclubs before luring them into his sprawling mansion, where he killed them and buried their bodies in the woods behind his home. All these happened in the 1990s, ending in 1994, when his 13-year-old son found a human skull, among other piles of bones, in the woods on the property.

Two years after Baumeister took his own life during the investigation, in 1998, authorities found thousands of human bones and bone fragments at his estate. With Julie granting the police permission to search the property, they were able to find over 10,000 charred and decomposing human remains, although they were only able to identify 13 men, per ABC News.

What to know about The Fox Hollow Murders docuseries

Although he was never convicted of his crimes, and his alleged murder rampage didn't get as much national attention as that of Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy, Herb Baumeister is as notorious as those known serial killers, if not more. He is described in The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer as "the Dahmer you've never heard of," with his crime scene compared to Gacy's basement.

Here's the synopsis of The Fox Hollow Murders series from Hulu:

"When a coroner reopens a notorious serial killer case in suburban Indiana, new DNA technology and witness revelations expose dark secrets."

With accounts from investigators involved in the original and the new case, including coroner Jeff Jellison and his team, who reopened the case, the docuseries details how the police investigated the mounting case of missing gay men in Indianapolis after attending local gay bars. Per ABC News, there was something strange in the case, as the victims were all about the same size and age.

The investigation led to Fox Hollow Farms, where Baumeister's teenage son discovered human remains. Per the official trailer from ABC News, police found over 10,000 human remains in his stately property, which is considered one of "the largest number of unidentified human remains, second only to the World Trade Center." One of the few identified as Baumeister's victim in 1999, years after the remains were discovered in the estate, was Richard Hamilton Jr.

Among the interviews featured in the docuseries is the first-ever one-on-one interview with alleged victim Mark Anthony Goodyear.

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer is now streaming on Hulu.

