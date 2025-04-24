“The hearing was so frustrating” — Fans react to the trial in Good American Family episode 7

Good American Family recently aired its seventh episode, titled If You Tell a Story Well Enough, on April 23. The episode follows Natalia Grace as she continues her legal battle against her adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett.

The Hulu series, inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace, has garnered a sizeable fan base over the past few weeks. As the series approaches its end and things start heating up with the trial of the Barnetts, fans have taken to social media to share their views on the latest episode.

In a Reddit thread discussion on episode 7 of Good American Family, fans of the show shared their views.

"The hearing was so frustrating to watch - poor Natalia. You could see it all falling apart and then Michael walking in was the nail in the coffin for her case. It seemed like her lawyer was out of his depth too," a fan commented.

Others also seemed to share this sentiment and commented on the thread about their opinions regarding the trial.

"I noticed that too. My guess was that it was due to the financial differences between the Barnetts and Natalia’s new family," a fan replied.

"Loved that we got this episode from the Barnetts POV, it showed that they knew they were evil & didn’t care & were pretty selfish. The only issue I have is that some characters didn’t age over the course of 2-6 years?" another Reddit user commented.

"I was so seated when natalia was live and the ep just ended?? One more week! How will i make it??" said another fan.

In the Reddit thread, some fans also speculated about Natalia and the Barnetts' actions.

"I’m just so confused how the Barnetts were able to change her name when all the specialists were saying she was a child. And why did the court not even look into that info?" commented another user.

"I have this question! (New to this case) did Natalia really put bleach in kris’ coffee? Pushed her? Tried to kill the boys? Did she really do that or was it just kristen’s version?" commented another fan.

Fans of Good American Family also shared their anticipation for the trial to pan out and see if the show deviated from the real-life case of Natalia.

"I’ve been waiting for these revelations!!! Justice for Natalia Grace 🤍," said a fan.

"I saw the documentary series so I know the actual outcome for the Barnettes but I really, really hope this fictionalized version will give Natalia the best justice ever," another person on Reddit said.

The series finale of Good American Family is set to air on April 30, 2025.

What is Good American Family all about?

Inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace's adoption by Kristine and Michael Barnett, Good American Family tells the story of how the Barnetts adopted a six-year-old Ukrainian girl called Natalia. However, the family soon started becoming suspicious of Natalia's ways and started claiming that she was an adult masquerading as a child to scam them.

The Barnetts had her legal age changed to 22 and left her alone in an apartment to take care of herself, even though she had disabilities that hindered her from doing regular activities.

In the latest episode of the series, viewers saw the show jump between timelines to give a detailed overview of the proceedings of the trial, as well as Natalia’s experience through the years and the abuse she faced.

Watch this space for more information about the series finale of Good American Family.

