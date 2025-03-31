The Lady's Companion: Full List of Cast Explored

The Lady's Companion (or Manual Para Señoritas in Spanish) premiered on Netflix this Friday, March 28, 2025. Created by Gema R. Neira and Marîa José Rustarazo, this eight-part Spanish-language romantic comedy series is set in 1880s Spain. It follows the story of Elena Bianda, a chaperone based in Madrid - one highly renowned for her success in finding suitable grooms for young women.

The 27-year-old Elena, portrayed by Nadia de Santiago, has dedicated her life to her career, and in doing so, not had time to take on a lover of her own. her whole career is about finding new clients as soon as she successfully marries off the last.

The series features a very feminist storyline, with each of its female characters rebelling against the societal norms of the time.

Elena believes she's set for a long time in her career when she's commissioned by Pedro Mencia - a wealthy and respected gentleman of the community. He hires her on the grounds that she would be able to groom his three daughters well to find them suitable young men to marry, as they had lost their mother the previous year.

The Lady's Companion highlights the bond that Elena begins to develop with the three sisters, while also trying to wade through her own life problems and developing tension with Santiago, Pedro Mencía's godson, who interviews Elena before approving of her working in the Mencía mansion. Elena is also presented with more challenges while finding suitors for the girls.

Produced by Ramón Campos in association with Bambú Producciones, The Lady's Companion has gathered a fan-following for its classic love story wrapped in a feminist tale.

Cast and Characters of The Lady's Companion

Nadia de Santiago as Elena Bianda

Elena Bianda is the star of The Lady's Companion. She serves as the perfect role model to the Mencía sisters - a woman in her twenties with an already successful career.

Nadia Santiago as Elena. Image via Instagram/@netflixes

Tristán Ulloa as Pedro Mencía

A well-known figure of society and father of three, Pedro hopes to do his best in offering his daughters the best guidance, after having lost their mother the previous year.

Tristan Ullua as Don Pedro. Image via Instagram/@trisullua

Álvaro Mel as Santiago

Santiago is Don pedro's godson. He poses to interview Elena when she first arrives at the Mencía mansion. Elena finds herself instantly attracted to him and tried to avoid this as the series goes on.

Álvaro Mel as Santiago. Image via Instagram/@netflixes

Isa Montalbán as Christina

The 20-year-old Christina is the oldest of the Mencía sisters, and naturally the most marriageable in the house. Her curiosity as a young woman put Elena in a spot as she navigates building a trusting relationship with her.

Isabel Montalbán as Christina. Image via Instagram/@netflixes

Zoe Bonafonte as Sara

Sara is the 18-year-old sister in between. A major bookworm, marriage is the last thing on this teenage rebel's mind. That doesn't mean she isn't keen on some of the boys that are pictured during events.

Elena does her best to keep her and Christina away from acquanting themselves with teenage boys with the wrong intentions.

Zoe Bonafonte as Sara. Image via Instagram/@netflixes

Iratxe Emparan as Carlota

The youngest and most impressionable of the lot is 14-year-old Carlota. With her child-like curiosity and playfully morbid demeanor, she's set apart from her older sisters.

However, given her age, Elena is hopeful that grooming her would guarantee her long-term employment in the Mencía house.

Iratxe Emaparan as Carlota. Image via Instagram/@netflixes

The Lady's Companion is available to watch globally on Netflix. It has been well-received particularly by fans of other period pieces like Bridgerton, Young Royals and Queen Charlotte.

