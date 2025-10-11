The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 release date & time, what to expect, and everything you need to know

The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 will continue the tale of a high-stakes disaster set in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. There are still several dangerous inmates on the loose, but one of them, Havlock, proves to be a thorn in Frank's side. Communications are still down, Sarah is yet to be found, and Havlock has set himself up as a dangerous and intelligent mastermind.The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 drops next Friday, October 17, 2025, at 12:00 am ET on Apple TV+. Titled Country as F**k, the next episode will see Frank pick up the pieces from the chaos Havlock is spreading in his beloved town while piecing together the pieces of the puzzle to get to Havlock before everything is too late.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Last Frontier. Reader's discretion is advised.When does The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 come out?A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+/YouTube)The two-episode drop in the series is only for the premiere. It will be releasing one new episode every week until the finale. This means The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 drops next week, on Friday, October 17, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Time.Please refer to the table below for the exact release timings, depending on the region.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, October 16, 20259 pmCentral TimeThursday, October 16, 202511 pmEastern TimeFriday, October 17, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, October 17, 20254 amCentral European TimeFriday, October 17, 20256 amEastern European TimeFriday, October 17, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeFriday, October 17, 20251 pmLike the previous episodes, The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3 will only be available for streaming on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in The Last Frontier season 1?The series is a 10-episode thriller following a US Marshal in charge of protecting the quiet, barren land in Alaska and his manhunt of the escaped convicts, especially one special prisoner. After the two-episode premiere, the show will continue to tell the tale of what goes down in the Alaskan wilderness in eight more episodes, which will be released weekly on Fridays.A brief recap of The Last Frontier season 1 episode 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Last Frontier season 1 episode 2 deepens the mystery surrounding Havlock, building to a major cliffhanger that could turn Frank's life upside down. Frank tries to play Havlock by pretending that he's handing the other man the inmate from seat 12A in exchange for Sarah, but it's too late before Frank and Sidney realize that Havlock is the one playing them.It turns out that the inmate from 12A is also a diversion, and Havlock has never planned for an exchange to happen. He just wants Frank and everyone else distracted so he can intercept the vehicle carrying the black box retrieved from the aircraft wreckage. By the time Frank and Sidney go to the vehicle in question, Havlock is nowhere to be found, and so is Sarah.What they find is a blood-stained cooler Havlock has left for Frank. It is the same cooler Sarah had used to knock Havlock down and try to escape.Major events to expect from The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3After the high-octane introduction of the story that would drive the entire series, here are some potential plot developments to watch out for in next week's The Last Frontier season 1 episode 3:The revelation of what's inside the blood-stained cooler Havlock left for Frank could change the game in episode 3. It could be something just unusual, another puzzle piece to his game, or it could be downright horrifying, like Sarah's head.Episode 3 could reveal why Havlock wanted to get his hands on the aircraft's black box and what he plans to do with it.Per the synopsis from Apple TV, episode 3 will see Havlock's plan taking an unexpected turn. There will be more hostages, and whether or not Frank's son will be among the ones in danger after helping a man, who is possibly one of the inmates, is still a mystery.Stay tuned for more The Last Frontier news and updates as the TV show continues.