The Last Frontier season 1 premiere ending explained: Why does Havlock want the prisoner from seat 12A?

The Last Frontier season 1 premiere kicks off with a back-to-back episode on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 10, 2025. As crime thrillers go, it doesn't take very long to bring action and build the mystery that would fuel the entire show. The series kicks off with a JPAT aircraft crash-landing, letting out over a dozen dangerous inmates in the snow-covered Alaskan town, Fairbanks.

Even worse, a not-so-ordinary prisoner is one of them, Havlock, and he's putting US Marshal Frank Remnick into a tailspin. Havlock wants Frank to give him he prisoner in seat 12A, Henry Dale Sickler, in exchange for Frank's wife, Sarah. However, Frank doesn't give in to Havlock's demand, although he tries to trick Havlock that he's giving Sickler up.

However, Havlock doesn't want Sickler after all. He is only using the prisoner from seat 12A as a diversion to get what he really wants: the flight deck recorder. Unfortunately for everyone, they realize it too late. They have fallen into Havlock's game, and the guy's real motives continue to be a mystery.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Last Frontier season 1 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Last Frontier season 1 premiere: What does Havlock really want?

Havlock at the hospital (Image via Apple TV+)

In the second episode of Apple TV's The Last Frontier season 1 premiere, Havlock leaves Frank with an impossible decision to make. He wants Frank to give him the inmate at death 12A, Henry Sickler, and in exchange, he will set Frank's wife, Sarah, free. However, setting a prisoner free, even in exchange for his wife, goes against what Frank stands for.

Being left with an impossible decision to make, Frank tries to one-up Havlock by having another Marshal pretend as Sickler by using Sickler's prosthetic arms. Meanwhile, Havlock is on the phone, taunting Frank while the rest of the Marshals and Sidney try to look for him from a distance. It doesn't take long for Frank and Sidney to realize that Sickler is only a diversion.

The whole play involved getting everyone to a different location, thinking that a prisoner exchange was going to happen. Meanwhile, Havlock's real intention is to intercept the transport that is carrying the JPAT aircraft's flight deck recorder. However, Frank and Sidney arrive too late, and Havlock has already taken what he wants, and Sarah is still nowhere to be found.

Read more: 10 best movies and shows to watch on Apple TV in October 2025

How does Havlock fool Frank in The Last Frontier season 1 premiere in the first place?

The Last Frontier season 1 premiere sets up Havlock as an extraordinary antagonist in Frank's story and job to protect everyone at Fairbanks. Early in episode 1, he already has everyone, including the audience, fooled. When Frank and his colleagues check out the plane crash site, a scuffle breaks out, but they end up rescuing an injured but alive officer.

Frank is looking for Havlock (Image via Apple TV+)

That officer is being treated by Sarah at the hospital. While Frank, Sidney, and the rest are looking for Havlock, what they didn't realize is that the officer Frank saved is Havlock in disguise. He had exchanged his prison gear to pose as a federal officer, and by the time the pieces slot into place and they come to arrest Havlock at the hospital, he had already left and had taken Sarah as a prisoner.

Frank could have easily ID'd Havlock if Sidney had been forthcoming about sharing who Havlock is and what he looks like, because he came face-to-face with the guy multiple times. However, throughout the first episode of the new Apple TV show, Sidney has been keeping a lot of the case's details from Frank, leading to their current predicament.

The Last Frontier season 1 premiere: What did Havlock steal from the CIA?

Before she is sent to Fairbanks, the CIA washes its hands of Agent Sidney Scofield. And while she still works for them, it doesn't take a lot for Frank to make Sidney spill the beans about what she knows about Havlock. It turns out that while they still have no idea of Havlock's bottom line, they know that he broke into the CIA database and stole Archive 6.

It contains all of the CIA's playbook, from every enemy they've terminated, the names of their current and future targets, and the details of the Atwater Protocol, which they are running illegally. In other words, if what's inside Archive 6 gets out, it would be the end for the CIA. That said, they still don't know if Havlock wants to sell it for money or if something else is at play.

Catch The Last Frontier season 1 premiere streaming on Apple TV+. New episode arrives every Friday at 12:00 am ET.

