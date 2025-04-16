The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Major spoilers to expect ahead

Following the events of episode one, fans will certainly be excited to see The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Set to premiere on April 20, 2025, on HBO and Max, this episode has the audience pumped up after an exciting first episode. Fans can certainly expect some of the biggest events from The Last of Us: Part II game to be recreated over here.

Given how closely the show has imitated the game's emotional beats, The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 will certainly pack a gut-wrenching punch. From Abby confronting Joel to an encounter with a horde of infected, the first episode of the show sets up some major events to come. Those who have played the games can easily anticipate what's coming, but for those who haven't and want to get an idea of what may happen, this article will certainly spell those events out.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect from The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Abby confronting Joel

Fans can certainly expect to see Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) confronting Joel (Pedro Pascal) in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. During the first episode, the surviving Fireflies at the Salt Lake Hospital mourn the dead who were gunned down by Joel. One of those Fireflies happens to be Abby, and she is particularly shaken by the situation, as it looks like Joel ended up killing someone extremely personal to her as well.

She then swears revenge on Joel, promising her friends that she will kill him slowly. The group can also be seen joining a militia group in Seattle, which is run by a man named Isaac. At the end of episode one, Abby and her group are seen emerging from the woods and heading for Jackson in pursuit of Joel. This effectively sets up one of the biggest moments from the source material, as Abby's revenge for Joel shapes the whole game's story.

Jackson vs. the Infected

Fans can also expect to see the entirety of Jackson take on a horde of infected in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. Throughout the first episode, it is established that the infected threat around Jackson continues to grow bigger and bigger. With the emergence of a new and smarter kind of infected known as Stalkers, everything comes to a head at the end of the first episode.

One of the city's pipelines is overgrown with roots, and through it, fans can see tendrils emerging. It looks like the infected have found Jackson and are on their way to lay siege.

More info about Joel and Ellie's conflict

The season also begins with Joel and Ellie having a rift with each other, but it isn't revealed exactly why the two aren't on talking terms anymore. Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, fans can expect to learn more about their conflict. Given that Joel lied to Ellie about the Fireflies at the end of season one, it certainly looks like this may be a product of that.

