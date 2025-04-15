The Last of Us season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

Following the premiere of the first episode, fans will certainly be expecting The Last of Us season 2 episode 2. With the first episode premiering last Sunday on April 13, 2025, a new episode of the show is set to premiere this upcoming Sunday on April 20, 2025. While a title for the outing hasn't been made available yet by HBO, it will be revealed closer to its release.

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, fans can certainly expect a lot to go down. With the first episode of the season ending on a huge cliffhanger, it looks like not only Jackson is in trouble, but Joel is set to have a hard time as well.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 explored

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 will premiere on April 20, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at different times.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 21, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 21, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 on Max on April 20, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Recap of The Last of Us season 2 episode 1

The season begins with the remaining Fireflies from the end of season 1 mourning the dead and a girl by the name of Abby swearing revenge on Joel. After that, the episode flashes forward to five years in the future and sees Ellie and Joel living in Jackson. With Joel being more involved in the building of Jackson, Ellie can be seen going out on patrols and also has a friendship with Dina and Jessie.

It is also revealed that there is a rift between Ellie and Joel, and the latter is going to therapy for it. When Joel visits his therapist, Gail, she immediately clocks that he isn't telling her the full story and refuses to help him. She then tells Joel that she is still angry about him killing her husband, Eugene, even though she knew he had no choice. Joel then leaves therapy by telling Gail that he saved Ellie.

Dina and Ellie also go out on patrol together, where they take out a new kind of infected known as the Stalker. The same night is New Year's Eve, and Dina and Ellie dance with each other at the party and share a kiss too. They are then heckled by a man who tells them to go away and calls them a slur, but Joel pushes him to the ground. However, Ellie gets mad at Joel and says she doesn't need his help.

The episode then ends with the reveal that a horde of infected is set to attack the town, while Abby and her crew can be seen emerging from the woods as well and are headed for Jackson.

What can fans expect from The Last of Us season 2 episode 2?

Going into The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, fans can expect to see more of Abby and her finally confronting Joel. Since this will lead to one of the biggest moments from the game, which is better left unspoiled here, fans can certainly expect a huge confrontation between the two.

Other than that, fans can also expect to see a horde of infected attacking Jackson, as scenes from it have been teased in the trailer as well.

For further updates on The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, be sure to stay tuned.

