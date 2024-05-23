The Ms. Pat Show season 4: Full cast and character list explored

The Ms. Pat Show season 4 is set to premiere on the streaming platform BET+ from May 23, 2024 onwards. Starring Patricia Williams as Ms. Pat, the show is based on her real-life transition from a former drug dealer and convicted felon to a hesitant suburban mother.

The show was created by Jordan E. Cooper and Patricia Williams, based on her memoir Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. Season 4 features many prominent actors, including Briyana Guadalupe, Tani Roman, Brittany Inge, Theodore Barnes, Vince Swann, and Patricia 'Ms. Pat' Wiliams herself.

Who is the cast of The Ms. Pat Show season 4?

1) Patricia 'Ms. Pat' Williams

Patricia Williams in The Ms. Pat Show (via IMDb)

Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams stars as herself on the show. The Ms. Pat Show is based on her life, taking instances from her memoir Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat as plot points in the story.

She is a comedian, podcast celebrity, and actor, and has featured in shows like The Degenerates, Standup in Stilletos, and Mom's Night Out.

2) Briyana Guadalupe

Briyana Guadalupe as Janelle in The Ms. Pat Show (Image via IMDb)

Briyana Guadalupe plays the role of 17-year-old Janelle Carson, Ms. Pat's daughter. She is usually sour and moody but is incredibly intelligent.

Guadalupe is a producer and actor, having previously appeared on shows like Tales, and Found.

3) Tami Roman

Tami Roman as Denise in The Ms. Pat Show (Image via IMDb)

Tami Roman essays the role of Denise Ford, Ms. Pat's sister in the show. Denise is essentially a freeloader who lives with her sister in Atlanta. She is looking for a job and is often a source of comedy and bickering between Ms. Pat and her husband.

Tami Roman has been featured in films such as Girl in the Closet, and the television series Truth Be Told.

4) J. Bernard Calloway

J. Bernard Calloway (as Terry) with Patricia Williams in The Ms. Pat Show (Image via IMDb)

J. Bernard Calloway plays Ms. Pat's husband, Terry Carson in the show. Terry is well-meaning, patient, and father to Janelle and Junebug with Ms. Pat.

Calloway is a television and film actor, popular for movies like The Acolyte and The Bar Mitzvah Club. He has also been a part of TV shows like Law & Order and The Breaks.

5) Theodore Barnes

Theodore Barnes as Junebug in The Ms. Pat Show (Image via IMDb)

Theodore Barnes plays Ms. Pat's youngest child, Junebug Carson. Junebug is a happy-go-lucky and cheerful 14-year-old, always preoccupied with social media.

Barnes has been featured in other shows like Bad Judge and Back in the Game, with a brief cameo in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

6) Vince Swann

Vince Swann (as Brandon) with J. Bernard Calloway in The Ms. Pat Show (Image via IMDb)

Vince Swann plays the role of Brandon James, Ms. Pat's son. Brandon is a sweet but not-so-clever boy, from Patricia's past relationship in Atlanta.

Swann is best known for films like Undercover Brother 2 and The Grotto. He has also featured on shows such as Will Trent and In Contempt.

7) Brittany Inge

Brittany Inge (as Ashely) with Vince Swann in The Ms. Pat Show (via IMDb)

Brittany Inge plays the role of Ashley James, Ms. Pat's eldest daughter and Brandon's older sister. Ashley and her mother have a strained equation at the beginning of the series, due to Ashley being a lesbian. Gradually, Ms. Pat learns to accept her daughter as she is and re-forge their bond.

Inge is a writer, musician, and actor, and has appeared in shows like The Game, Boomerang, and Dynasty. She has also directed three short films: All I Want Is You, I See You See, and Shave.

What can we expect from The Ms. Pat Show season 4?

In an interview with BET+, the show's streaming platform, the cast for The Ms. Pat Show season 4 revealed tidbits about their character arcs and what to expect from season 4.

Showrunner Jordan E. Cooper mentioned that, while The Ms. Pat Show season 4 would retain its funny and humorous essence, it would also delve into personal issues, traumas, and individual challenges for each character.

The show has never shied away from discussing issues like trauma, family struggles, and addiction. The cast mentioned that The Ms. Pat Show season 4 would explore more of the same, and watch the characters emerge from their problems as stronger and more well-rounded people.

The Ms. Pat Show season 4 can be summed up with Patricia Williams' signoff:

"Y'all talking about funny? Wait until you see season 4. Y'all can thank me later."

Audiences can watch The Ms. Pat Show season 4 on BET+ from May 23, 2024 onwards.