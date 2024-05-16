The Ms. Pat Show season 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

BET+ Original hit television series The Ms. Pat Show is coming up with its fourth season on May 23, 2024, with most of the Carsons family members returning to reprise their roles.

Based on Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat, written by Patricia Williams, tells the comedy-drama story of an inner-city drug dealer-turned-suburban mom and her chaotic but fun-loving family.

The Ms. Pat Show season 4 official plot synopsis reads:

“In this Emmy-nominated BET+ Original comedy series, Ms. Pat tells it like it is as she figures out how to survive suburban Indiana with her husband, kids, and sister.”

Disclaimer: This article may contain significant spoilers for The Ms. Pat Show.

The Ms. Pat Show season 4 will be released on May 23

The Primetime Emmy-nominated sitcom is slated to air on Thursday, May 23, 2024, over a year after the 10-episode drop of season 3 in February 2023.

For the brand-new season, there are two less episodes than the first three seasons, eight in total, which will all come out on the same date, May 23.

The show’s star, Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, will be returning in season 4, alongside its cast regulars like Theodore John Barnes, Tami Roma, Briana Guadalupe, Brittany Inge, and J. Bernard Calloway. The new season also welcomes guest stars, including Golden Brooks, Richard Lawson, and Flex Alexander, among others.

The Ms. Pat Show cast (Image via Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Below is the complete list of cast members and characters fans can expect to see in the upcoming season.

Patricia Williams as Ms. Pat

J. Bernard Calloway as Terry Carson

Tami Roman as Denise

Theodore Barnes as Junebug

Briyana Guadalupe as Janelle

Vince Swann as Brandon

Reagan Pasternak as Elizabeth

Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Mildred Ford

Inayah Shahid as Trina

Amber A. Harris

Golden Brooks

Tommy Davidson

Richard Lawson

Flex Alexander

Debra Wilson

What is the plot of The Ms. Pat Show season 4?

The plot of the all-new The Ms. Pat Show season 4 still revolves around The Carsons, a modern African American family trying to navigate cultural chaos.

The season 4 trailer gives insights into what The Carsons are up to in the upcoming season. It shows Junebug has already grown up and started to embrace fitness, replacing social media addiction from past seasons with weight training. The upcoming season also sees Denise finding love or a crush in church and hinting at a family road trip to a reparations resort.

Below is what fans can expect from season 4 episodes of the famed sitcom.

Episode 1 “I’m the Pappy” — Someone from Junebug’s past reappears, bringing a new life to the Carson family.

Episode 2 “The Book of Denise” — Junebug and Denise can’t seem to stop looking for love in all the wrong places and they are in for a rude awakening.

Episode 3 “Boo, B…!” — A ghost from Ms. Pat’s past reemerges to curse her.

Episode 4 “The Guilt Trip” — The Carsons embark on a road trip to Atlanta for Ms. Pat’s big shows but get derailed, landing them in a reparations resort.

Episode 5 “Pick Up Your Feelings” — The Carsons arrive in Atlanta to find Mildred’s house huge and reunite with Tanya, Trina’s mom who was just released from prison.

Episode 6 “Blast From the Past” — Elizabeth invites Pat and Denise to an event where they are in for more than what they bargained for.

Episode 7 “A Hard Day’s Work” — Denise helped Pat land a starring role in an up-and-coming film with a big-time director, but it might not be the movie that Pat had in mind.

Episode 8 “The Graduation Party” — The Carsons celebrate Janelle's graduation, giving her a send-off party before she goes to college, but the send-off may turn out to be not for her.

Where to watch The Ms. Pat Show season 4

All-new episodes of season 4 will be available to watch via streaming on BET+ starting May 23. Viewers can stream all episodes uninterrupted when they air with a BET+ subscription, either with an Essential Plan or a Premium Plan.

Those with geographical restrictions can purchase a trusted VPN to subscribe to the platform and watch the show.

The show is created by Ms. Pat herself along with Jordan E. Copper, with both also serving as executive producers alongside Lee Daniels, Patrick Walsh, Deb Evans, Brian Grazer, Natalie Berkus, and Jon Radler.

Ahead of The Ms. Pat Show season 4, fans can stream episodes from the first three seasons, which are currently available on Bet+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and Sling TV.