  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The Office UK soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

The Office UK soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

By Pooja Kumar
Modified May 08, 2025 13:46 GMT
A still from the show
The Office UK uses real-life sound to emphasis the mockumentary setting [Custom cover via Sportskeeda (original image via Prime Video)]

The Office UK featured work dinners, office get-togethers, and birthday parties, with music that underscored the main characters' moods. Shot in a mockumentary format, the show used the actual sounds (AKA diegetic sounds), awkward silences included, of the workplace to highlight the cringeworthy comedy of David Brent and his crew.

Ad

The show's main theme, Handbags and Gladrags, was arranged and performed by Big George Webley, but the original tune was written by Manfred Mann's lead singer, Mike d'Abo, in the 60s. It also contains an original song by the show's creator.

The show followed Brent's antics and misadventures at Wernham Hogg, a paper company based in Slough and Swindon, England. Created and written by, and starring Ricky Gervais (as the infuriating David), the show ran for two seasons with a two-episode Christmas special. It also featured Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, and Lucy Davis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The complete soundtrack of The Office UK

The Office UK season 1 soundtrack (2001)

Ad

In season 1 of The Office UK, David combats the news of Wernham Hogg downsizing by throwing morale-booster parties at the local night club, and surprising everyone at his going-away party by becoming the begrudging hero who gives up his promotion to save their jobs.

Episodes 1-4

youtube-cover
Ad
  • Handbags and Gladrags – Stereophonics, theme song of the workplace comedy.
  • Don't Speak – No Doubt
  • In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry
  • Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
  • Every Breath You Take – The Police
  • Freelove Freeway – Ricky Gervais (As David Brent)

Episode 5 (New Girl)

The crew goes to Chasers, a nightclub in Slough.

youtube-cover
Ad
  • Crazy Maze – Des'ree
  • Go Get Down – Paul Johnson
  • Don't You Want Me (Single Version) – FELIX
  • Life – Des'ree
  • Macarena – Los del Río
  • Rendez-Vu – Basement Jaxx
  • Spinning Around – Kylie Minogue
  • Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears
  • Tainted Love – Soft Cell
  • Ebaneezer Goode (Beat Edit) – The Shamen
  • Out of Your Mind – True Steppers

Episode 6 (Judgement)

This episode follows David Brent's going-away party.

  • Tragedy – Steps
  • True (Single Edit) – Spandau Ballet
  • The Only Way Up – Yazz
  • Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
  • Spirit in the Sky – Doctor & The Medics
  • S Club Party – S Club 7
  • Sexbomb – Tom Jones
Ad

The Office UK season 2 soundtrack (2002)

In season 2, the crew moves to the Swindon office, David gets on Neil's nerves, and Tim and Dawn struggle to keep their growing mutual attraction from imploding their friendship.

youtube-cover
Ad

One of the most memorable musical moments in this season is Neil (Patrick Baladi) and Rachel (Stacy Roca) performing a choreographed dance routine to More Than a Woman by The Bee Gees. David, bubbling with jealousy, tries to outdo them with his rage-filled freestyle.

Episode 1 (Merger)

  • Mah Nà Mah Nà – Piero Umiliani, the characters on The Office UK sing in the opening scene.

Episode 2 (Appraisals)

  • A Message To You Rudy – The Specials
  • Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) – Spiller
  • Dreams – The Corrs
Ad

Episode 4 (Motivation)

Ad
  • The Best –Tina Turner, David sings this song after his motivational speech.

Episode 5 (Charity)

  • More Than a Woman – The Bee Gees
  • Disco Inferno – The Tramps
  • You Should Be Dancing – The Bee Gees

The Christmas Special soundtrack of The Office UK (2003)

The crew reunites after the success of the mockumentary. Tim and Dawn acknowledge their feelings for each other during the party, where Keith is DJ-ing. David's future remains uncertain by the end of The Office UK.

Ad
Ad
  • Turn Around (Radio Edit) – Phats & Small
  • Merry Christmas Everyone (Single version) – Shakin' Stevens
  • The Look of Love Pt. 1 – ABC
  • Last Christmas – Wham!
  • You're a Superstar (Radio Edit) – Love Inc., Simone Denny
  • Sing It Back (Boris Dlugosch Mix) – Moloko, Michael Lange, Boris Dlugosch
  • 2 Become 1 – Spice Girls
  • Back For Good (Radio Mix) – Take That
  • Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord – Boney M.
  • Be With You – Atomic Kitten
  • Only You – Yazoo, plays when Dawn comes back to the party and kisses Tim.
Ad

Stream all episodes of The Office UK on Prime Video!

About the author
Pooja Kumar

Pooja Kumar

Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry. 

With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.

Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.

A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pratigya dhali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications