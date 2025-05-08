The Office UK soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

The Office UK featured work dinners, office get-togethers, and birthday parties, with music that underscored the main characters' moods. Shot in a mockumentary format, the show used the actual sounds (AKA diegetic sounds), awkward silences included, of the workplace to highlight the cringeworthy comedy of David Brent and his crew.
The show's main theme, Handbags and Gladrags, was arranged and performed by Big George Webley, but the original tune was written by Manfred Mann's lead singer, Mike d'Abo, in the 60s. It also contains an original song by the show's creator.
The show followed Brent's antics and misadventures at Wernham Hogg, a paper company based in Slough and Swindon, England. Created and written by, and starring Ricky Gervais (as the infuriating David), the show ran for two seasons with a two-episode Christmas special. It also featured Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, and Lucy Davis.
The complete soundtrack of The Office UK
The Office UK season 1 soundtrack (2001)
In season 1 of The Office UK, David combats the news of Wernham Hogg downsizing by throwing morale-booster parties at the local night club, and surprising everyone at his going-away party by becoming the begrudging hero who gives up his promotion to save their jobs.
Episodes 1-4
- Handbags and Gladrags – Stereophonics, theme song of the workplace comedy.
- Don't Speak – No Doubt
- In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry
- Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen
- Every Breath You Take – The Police
- Freelove Freeway – Ricky Gervais (As David Brent)
Episode 5 (New Girl)
The crew goes to Chasers, a nightclub in Slough.
- Crazy Maze – Des'ree
- Go Get Down – Paul Johnson
- Don't You Want Me (Single Version) – FELIX
- Life – Des'ree
- Macarena – Los del Río
- Rendez-Vu – Basement Jaxx
- Spinning Around – Kylie Minogue
- Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- Ebaneezer Goode (Beat Edit) – The Shamen
- Out of Your Mind – True Steppers
Episode 6 (Judgement)
This episode follows David Brent's going-away party.
- Tragedy – Steps
- True (Single Edit) – Spandau Ballet
- The Only Way Up – Yazz
- Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves
- Spirit in the Sky – Doctor & The Medics
- S Club Party – S Club 7
- Sexbomb – Tom Jones
The Office UK season 2 soundtrack (2002)
In season 2, the crew moves to the Swindon office, David gets on Neil's nerves, and Tim and Dawn struggle to keep their growing mutual attraction from imploding their friendship.
One of the most memorable musical moments in this season is Neil (Patrick Baladi) and Rachel (Stacy Roca) performing a choreographed dance routine to More Than a Woman by The Bee Gees. David, bubbling with jealousy, tries to outdo them with his rage-filled freestyle.
Episode 1 (Merger)
- Mah Nà Mah Nà – Piero Umiliani, the characters on The Office UK sing in the opening scene.
Episode 2 (Appraisals)
- A Message To You Rudy – The Specials
- Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) – Spiller
- Dreams – The Corrs
Episode 4 (Motivation)
- The Best –Tina Turner, David sings this song after his motivational speech.
Episode 5 (Charity)
- More Than a Woman – The Bee Gees
- Disco Inferno – The Tramps
- You Should Be Dancing – The Bee Gees
The Christmas Special soundtrack of The Office UK (2003)
The crew reunites after the success of the mockumentary. Tim and Dawn acknowledge their feelings for each other during the party, where Keith is DJ-ing. David's future remains uncertain by the end of The Office UK.
- Turn Around (Radio Edit) – Phats & Small
- Merry Christmas Everyone (Single version) – Shakin' Stevens
- The Look of Love Pt. 1 – ABC
- Last Christmas – Wham!
- You're a Superstar (Radio Edit) – Love Inc., Simone Denny
- Sing It Back (Boris Dlugosch Mix) – Moloko, Michael Lange, Boris Dlugosch
- 2 Become 1 – Spice Girls
- Back For Good (Radio Mix) – Take That
- Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord – Boney M.
- Be With You – Atomic Kitten
- Only You – Yazoo, plays when Dawn comes back to the party and kisses Tim.
