The Office UK soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored 

The Office UK featured work dinners, office get-togethers, and birthday parties, with music that underscored the main characters' moods. Shot in a mockumentary format, the show used the actual sounds (AKA diegetic sounds), awkward silences included, of the workplace to highlight the cringeworthy comedy of David Brent and his crew.

The show's main theme, Handbags and Gladrags, was arranged and performed by Big George Webley, but the original tune was written by Manfred Mann's lead singer, Mike d'Abo, in the 60s. It also contains an original song by the show's creator.

The show followed Brent's antics and misadventures at Wernham Hogg, a paper company based in Slough and Swindon, England. Created and written by, and starring Ricky Gervais (as the infuriating David), the show ran for two seasons with a two-episode Christmas special. It also featured Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, and Lucy Davis.

The complete soundtrack of The Office UK

The Office UK season 1 soundtrack (2001)

In season 1 of The Office UK, David combats the news of Wernham Hogg downsizing by throwing morale-booster parties at the local night club, and surprising everyone at his going-away party by becoming the begrudging hero who gives up his promotion to save their jobs.

Episodes 1-4

Handbags and Gladrags – Stereophonics, theme song of the workplace comedy.

Don't Speak – No Doubt

In the Summertime – Mungo Jerry

Born to Run – Bruce Springsteen

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Freelove Freeway – Ricky Gervais (As David Brent)

Episode 5 (New Girl)

The crew goes to Chasers, a nightclub in Slough.

Crazy Maze – Des'ree

Go Get Down – Paul Johnson

Don't You Want Me (Single Version) – FELIX

Life – Des'ree

Macarena – Los del Río

Rendez-Vu – Basement Jaxx

Spinning Around – Kylie Minogue

Oops!... I Did It Again – Britney Spears

Tainted Love – Soft Cell

Ebaneezer Goode (Beat Edit) – The Shamen

Out of Your Mind – True Steppers

Episode 6 (Judgement)

This episode follows David Brent's going-away party.

Tragedy – Steps

True (Single Edit) – Spandau Ballet

The Only Way Up – Yazz

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves

Spirit in the Sky – Doctor & The Medics

S Club Party – S Club 7

Sexbomb – Tom Jones

The Office UK season 2 soundtrack (2002)

In season 2, the crew moves to the Swindon office, David gets on Neil's nerves, and Tim and Dawn struggle to keep their growing mutual attraction from imploding their friendship.

One of the most memorable musical moments in this season is Neil (Patrick Baladi) and Rachel (Stacy Roca) performing a choreographed dance routine to More Than a Woman by The Bee Gees. David, bubbling with jealousy, tries to outdo them with his rage-filled freestyle.

Episode 1 (Merger)

Mah Nà Mah Nà – Piero Umiliani, the characters on The Office UK sing in the opening scene.

Episode 2 (Appraisals)

A Message To You Rudy – The Specials

Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) – Spiller

Dreams – The Corrs

Episode 4 (Motivation)

The Best –Tina Turner, David sings this song after his motivational speech.

Episode 5 (Charity)

More Than a Woman – The Bee Gees

Disco Inferno – The Tramps

You Should Be Dancing – The Bee Gees

The Christmas Special soundtrack of The Office UK (2003)

The crew reunites after the success of the mockumentary. Tim and Dawn acknowledge their feelings for each other during the party, where Keith is DJ-ing. David's future remains uncertain by the end of The Office UK.

Turn Around (Radio Edit) – Phats & Small

Merry Christmas Everyone (Single version) – Shakin' Stevens

The Look of Love Pt. 1 – ABC

Last Christmas – Wham!

You're a Superstar (Radio Edit) – Love Inc., Simone Denny

Sing It Back (Boris Dlugosch Mix) – Moloko, Michael Lange, Boris Dlugosch

2 Become 1 – Spice Girls

Back For Good (Radio Mix) – Take That

Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord – Boney M.

Be With You – Atomic Kitten

Only You – Yazoo, plays when Dawn comes back to the party and kisses Tim.

