The one character everyone’s hoping to see in The Handmaid’s Tale finale—and why it might happen

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 finale aired on May 27, 2025, on Hulu. This is a critically acclaimed dystopian drama television series based on a book by Margaret Atwood under the same name. Created by Bruce Miller, it shows a totalitarian society that forms after the Second American Civil War.

The show won a number of awards, including Emmys and Golden Globes. It was the very first show on Hulu to win an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. The story of the series is about June Osborne, who is also known as Offred. She becomes a Handmaid in Gilead, a highly restrictive society.

She fights the regime and flees to be with her daughter Hannah again. She meets other Handmaids like Janine and Emily, who are also struggling under Gilead's harsh laws.

In the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, the one character fans hope to see is Hannah, June’s eldest daughter. Separated from June before the events of the series, Hannah remains a haunting presence throughout.

Her return would symbolize closure and emotional resolution. While the finale focuses on transitioning toward The Testaments sequel, audiences still hold onto hope for a final moment of reunion.

Is Hannah returning in The Handmaid’s Tale finale?

Hannah, June's daughter, is a key part of the emotional journey in The Handmaid's Tale. Despite her absence for much of the series, Hannah’s presence looms large in June’s motivations and actions. Fans have been waiting a long time for the mother and daughter to reunite. But this moment is still hard to find in the series finale.

It's not clear if June and Hannah will get back together in the last episode. Bruce Miller, the show's creator, chose this because he wants the story to fit with Margaret Atwood's sequel novel, The Testaments, which is set in Gilead.

Even though Hannah does not reunite with June, the finale uses other characters to explore the theme of parental reunification. Janine’s storyline, for example, builds toward possible closure. This choice maintains emotional balance, offering hope through other narratives while preserving canon consistency for future development in The Testaments.

What happens in The Handmaid’s Tale finale?

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale brings June Osborne’s journey full circle. After years of trauma, resistance, and survival under the brutal regime of Gilead, June returns to the place where her story as “Offred” began — the Waterfords’ home. Now in ruins, the house symbolizes the fall of the world that once controlled her.

There, June begins to record her story, starting with the hauntingly familiar line, “A chair. A table. A lamp…” echoing her first voiceover in the 2017 pilot. She ends the narration with, “My name is Offred,” reclaiming her past to ensure it’s never forgotten.

Though June remains separated from her daughter Hannah, the finale includes an imagined glimpse of her, honoring the emotional thread that’s driven June for so long.

Her journey with Serena ends with a surprising act of forgiveness, and she parts ways with her husband Luke, not forever, but for now. Aunt Lydia appears to shift, quietly working from within Gilead to protect girls, hinting at deeper change.

Gilead is not destroyed, but it’s weakening. The finale leaves June ready to keep fighting, not with weapons, but with her words. The scene masterfully blends past and present, using original and new voice-overs to underline the show's message: history must be told to prevent its repetition.

Rather than tying everything up, the ending reflects the real pace of political change — slow, painful, but possible. For June, and viewers, it’s a reminder: don’t let the bastards grind you down.

