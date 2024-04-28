The Outlaws season 3 on Prime Video: First look, release date, and more

The BBC's The Outlaws has in particular garnered a huge reputation as one of the most iconic British comedy thrillers of recent years. A comedy-drama that boasts some obvious elements of crime, The Outlaws was created by Stephen Merchant and Elgin James and boasts a hilarious ensemble cast.

Season 1, which had its share of setbacks due to the COVID pandemic, was released back in 2020, with the series itself initially being streamed exclusively on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK. However, Amazon Prime has since become the go-to destination for The Outlaws fans, with a range of countries also streaming the series since season 2.

The series in itself follows a simple premise. It brings together seven characters from different walks of life who are forced to work together on a community payback program. This is after the group has undergone individual sentences of community service for various misdemeanors.

Season 3, which was announced back in March 2023, is set to be released on May 31, 2024. The BBC recently released the first-look images from the new season, bringing forth a range of updates.

The Outlaws season 3: When will it be released?

The epic comedy-drama has an utterly impressive cast. The most obvious member of it is Christopher Walken, who plays the role of Frank Sheldon. Popular comedy actor and co-creator of the series Stephen Merchant himself stars as Greg Dillard, a lawyer who is looking to rebuild his life after a heartbreaking divorce.

The first-look images gave fans the first glimpse at the return of the stellar cast, with all of the following actors set to return:

Christopher Walken as Frank Sheldon

Stephen Merchant as Greg Dillard

Rhianne Barreto as Rani Rekowski

Gamba Cole as Ben Eastfield

Darren Boyd as John Halloran

Clare Perkins as Myrna Okeke

Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabriella

Jessica Gunning as Diane Pemberley

Shooting began in March 2023 and has already concluded. The new season will come out with all episodes on May 31, 2024, on Amazon Prime. The Outlaws season 3 will air on May 30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Set in Bristol, the story itself sees the group come across a big bag of money belonging to criminals.

The first-look images saw a range of actors, including Christopher Walker, Merchant, Jessica Gunning, and Rhianne Barreto, all seemingly set to continue playing a major role in the narrative going forward.

Regardless, as a truly hilarious series enters its third season, fans will be excited to see what Stephen Merchant and co. have in store next. The original plot, although it revolved around the group getting their hands on money that did not belong to them, has since delved into a range of subplots.

Merchant's character itself, despite the sentence, needed help moving on from a difficult divorce and opening up to the possibility of love once again. He has, in the first two seasons, tried his hands at dating multiple women, as a range of other characters have also seen immense development in the first two seasons. That in itself has added to The Outlaws' charm.

With all episodes of The Outlaws season 3 set to be released at once, viewers might want to mark the date (May 31) for a potential binge-watch.