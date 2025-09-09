The Paper season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music in the series

The Paper season 1 is a unique sitcom that follows the happenings at the Toledo Truth-Teller. Following the current state of local journalism, their challenges, and more in a comical mockumentary format, the series was released exclusively on Peacock on September 4, 2025.

A popular newspaper in the past, the Toledo Truth-Teller was not in its best shape in the current times. With the coming of a new editor-in-chief, Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), the team at the newsroom tries to revive the newspaper in an unusual, hilarious, and fun manner.

While the series follows different characters and their work for the Toledo Truth-Teller, the songs and music featured in the series add a special touch to the show.

From Baby D's Big Boy Whips to Iain Harper's Get On Up, here are the songs played in The Paper season 1

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

From funny interactions to engaging moments, The Paper season 1 brought unique characters and different stories to the global viewers. Being a follow-up to The Office, the documentary crew that followed the Dunder Mifflin returns to the new setting in the latest show.

The series also features a small list of songs by varied music artists, giving a musical flavor to varied scenes. Here is a list of all the songs that appear in the show:

Jimmy Brown The Newsboy - Bill Monroe & His Blue Grass Boys

Queendom - SATV Music

Nothin' But A Party - Carsten Lindberg

Big Boy Whips - Baby D

Get On Up - Iain Harper

The series includes a total of ten episodes, with the songs coming in different ones and complementing the scenes they feature in.

Who's behind the theme song of The Paper season 1?

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

Following the footsteps of The Office (U.S.), The Paper season 1 also brought a striking instrumental theme song that features in every episode. The soft, feel-good tune of the track brings a unique touch to the show. The video that accompanies the theme song also sets the tone for the series. It showcased varied local people using the newspaper for activities other than their original use, showing how closely it is connected to everyone's lives..

The main theme is an original track titled Song From The Ninth Floor. It is written by Nick Thorburn and Patrick Ford. It was released as a digital single on September 5, 2025.

Nick Thorburn is a Canadian musician, known for performing in bands like The Unicorns, Islands, and more. From group albums like Who Will Cut Our Hair When We're Gone? (2003) to solo works like I Am an Attic (2011), the musician has a varied list of musical creations under his name.

American musician Patrick Ford has been a part of several series and movies through his musical creations. From the original score to theme songs, he has worked on series such as Tell Me Your Secrets (2021), The Dry (2020), City of Lies (2018), and more.

About The Paper season 1

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

The Paper season 1 brings back the unique mockumentary format that The Office made a mark with. But this time, the team in focus is in a local journalism outlet called Toledo Truth-Teller.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, the newspaper had its days of glory in the past. At present, only advertisement and soft news coverage keep the paper going. With Ned Sampson joining as the new editor-in-chief, the team has new tasks at hand to revive Toledo Truth-Teller.

Along with Gleeson, other cast members featured in the series include Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez, Tim Key as Ken Davies, Ramona Young as Nicole Lee, Melvin Gregg as Derrick Moore, and more.

