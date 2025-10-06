The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Matters become riskier in The Rainmaker season 1 with all the developments shown in the eighth episode, which was released on October 3, 2025. Rudy has more challenges on his plate than before, with pressing issues testing his time at Bruiser's firm. Sarah also finds herself at a tough juncture in her career, owing to the unexpected twists that came her way in the latest release.

Episode 8 also explored major revelations regarding Melvin and Jackie, bringing them back on screen after their absence in the past few episodes. The show is moving closer to the finale, promising answers regarding Donny Ray's case and other similar incidents like his at the North City General Hospital.

For the viewers eager to know when they can catch the next episode, The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9 will release on October 10, 2025, at 10 pm ET on USA Network.

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8 showed that there was more to the case that Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck were trying to solve than they already knew. Furthermore, the release of Bruiser's dad, Lyman, from prison brought more complications to their journey.

From Sarah's struggle with Brad to Rudy learning what is known about Rosalie Sutton, prominent moments were showcased in the episode that will influence the final fate of Donny Ray's death case.

Episode 9, the penultimate episode of the season, will release on October 10, 2025, at 10 pm ET on USA Network. For those who do not have cable TV services, online live TV platforms can be used to watch the episode.

Additionally, the episode will be available to stream from the next day of its airing on Peacock. The streaming platform can be subscribed to either through their ad-inclusive plan ($11/month or $110/year) or ad-free plan ($17/month or $170/year).

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

Episode 8 brought a huge leap in each character's story from where they began this season. Big revelations and bold steps were explored in the latest drop, raising the tension for what is set to come ahead in the show.

The Rainmaker season 1 has unveiled a total of eight episodes so far. There are two more episodes to release for the first season, bringing the show closer to its conclusion. From Rudy's next moves in the case to more hurdles approaching his way, the final two episodes coming in the next two weeks will be important to the storyline.

Here are the details about the upcoming episodes in The Rainmaker season 1:

Episode Number Release Date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 8

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

Several subplots come together to create big changes in episode 8 of The Rainmaker season 1. As Lyman gets discharged from prison, his growing dominance in the firm and the case bring more challenges for Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck.

Through Lyman and Leo's connection, it also becomes evident how the two were connected to Rosalie Sutton's case in the past. They try to convince Bruiser to give up Donny Ray's case for a million dollars, but she stands firm on bringing justice to the deceased. However, Bruiser's help to Rosalie in the past becomes a weak point for the former, which Leo uses to keep her situation under his control.

Meanwhile, Brad is replaced by Sarah for trial preparations, offending the former deeply. However, he decides to help, and the two get together for the task at Sarah's apartment. While they share an intimate moment, Brad suddenly takes a violent turn, leaving Sarah shocked and hurt. Brad tried to pull her down the next day, too, but she put a strong foot forward and assisted Keely efficiently.

Rudy and Deck follow Melvin from his court proceedings to a storage unit. In a tense turn of events, they find out Prince's involvement in the case. Jackie escapes with the help of Jane Allen. While Rudy manages to find her later, she does not open up to him and runs away. As the episode comes to an end, Rudy makes a big decision that will change the course of the case and will put more pressure on the protagonist ahead.

Major developments to expect in The Rainmaker season 1 episode 9

A still from the series (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 is moving closer to its finale, with each twist and turn becoming a pivotal piece to the final fate of the central case in the series. More thrilling moments and discoveries can be expected ahead in the ninth episode of the series.

Here are some major developments to expect from episode 9:

Rudy resigned from Bruiser's company after he learns about Lyman's corrupt means to shut down Donny Ray's case. His new role as an independent lawyer for Dot Black will be explored in episode 9.

Sarah has stepped deeper into the case, helping Keely with the preparation for the trials. Episode 9 may explore how she handles the case further.

With Rudy and Deck gone, Bruiser will have to overcome the challenges thrown at her by her father and Leo. How she would navigate through it all is something that the next episode may address.

Prince caught Melvin, and Jackie ran away in the eighth episode. While Rudy tried to seek her help in the eighth episode, the next part may explore Jackie's further decisions regarding the case.

The ninth episode will bring more exciting moments and complexities that will decide the final fate of Donny Ray's case and Rudy in the series.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network and Peacock.

