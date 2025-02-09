The Åre Murders full list of cast: Explored

Netflix’s latest Scandinavian crime drama, The Åre Murders, has quickly become a must-watch for fans of Nordic noir. Adapted from Viveca Sten’s novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows, the series brings together a talented ensemble cast to bring the chilling mystery to life.

Set in the snow-covered town of Åre, Sweden, the show follows a disgraced police officer who stumbles into a dangerous investigation that uncovers hidden secrets, human trafficking, and a web of deceit.

Led by Carla Sehn and Kardo Razzazi, the series boasts a mix of established Swedish actors and rising stars, each bringing depth to their characters.

Who stars in The Åre Murders? Details explored

1) Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander

Trending

Carla Sehn (Image Via Carla Sehn Instagram)

Carla Sehn plays Hanna Ahlander, the central character in The Åre Murders. A former police officer suspended from her job in Stockholm, Hanna moves to her sister’s vacation home in Åre, only to get pulled into the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl.

Sehn is a Swedish actress of Polish descent, best known for her roles in Netflix’s Love & Anarchy and the drama series Sjukt. She has also starred in the comedy Anxious People and several Swedish films.

2) Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindkog

Kardo Razzazi (Image Via Kardo Razzazi Instagram)

Kardo Razzazi portrays Daniel Lindkog, a seasoned local detective who initially resists Hanna’s involvement in the case but soon finds himself working alongside her in The Åre Murders.

Born in Sweden with Kurdish heritage, Razzazi has appeared in numerous acclaimed productions, including the action film Rheingold (2022), Peacemaker (2020), and The Abyss (2023). His performance as Daniel adds tension to the show, as his guarded and methodical approach contrasts with Hanna’s impulsive nature.

3) Charlie Gustafsson as Anton

Charlie Gustafsson- Source: Getty

Charlie Gustafsson plays Anton, a young and eager police officer who is new to the force. Best known for his lead role in the Swedish historical drama The Restaurant (Vår tid är nu), Gustafsson has also starred in A Taste of Hunger (2021) and Second Act (2023).

His character brings a fresh perspective to the investigation, balancing out the dynamic between Hanna and Daniel in The Åre Murders.

4) Francisco Sobrado as Raffe

Francisco Sobrado takes on the role of Raffe, a veteran officer with years of experience handling difficult cases. Born in Romania to Chilean parents, Sobrado trained in Sweden and has performed in over 25 productions at Stockholm City Theatre.

His notable TV credits include Oskyldigt Dömd, Gåsmamman, and the multilingual feature film The Imaginary State (2018). His character serves as a voice of wisdom in the police department but is also burdened by past failures in The Åre Murders.

5) Freddie Mosten Jacob as Amanda

Freddie Mosten Jacob plays Amanda, a 17-year-old girl whose disappearance sets off the events of the series. Jacob, an actress based in Stockholm, has been acting for over a decade, with notable roles in Swedish drama series The Restaurant, LIMBO, and Veronika.

She also trained at Prague Film School, where she studied under Amy Huck. Her role as Amanda is crucial to the storyline, and her performance helps drive the emotional weight of the investigation.

Supporting cast of The Åre Murders

Henrik Norlén as Harald, Amanda’s father

Sofia Ledarp as Lena, Amanda’s mother

Fredrik Söderholm as Lasse, Amanda’s teacher

Frida Argento as Ebba, Amanda’s best friend

Diana Gardner as Zuhra, a cleaning worker

Robin Stegmar as Bosse

Viktor Åkerblom as Johan Andersson, a former skier

Agnes Kittelsen as Marion, Johan’s wife

Baxter Renman as Leo, Johan’s teenage son

Jon Øigarden as Jens, Leo’s biological father

Björn Elgerd as Ole, a pastor

Amalia Holm as Rebecka, Ole’s wife

Samuel Astor as Carl

What is The Åre Murders about?

Expand Tweet

Set in the snowy landscapes of Åre, Sweden, The Åre Murders follows Hanna Ahlander, a police officer who, after being suspended from duty and dumped by her partner, retreats to her sister’s holiday home in Åre.

However, her attempt at a quiet escape is disrupted when a teenage girl disappears on the night of the Lucia festival, one of Sweden’s most significant holidays.

As the local police department struggles with limited resources, Hanna begins to investigate alongside Detective Daniel Lindkog. What starts as a missing persons case quickly escalates into something far more sinister, involving a network of human traffickers, long-buried family secrets, and a town hiding more than it seems. As Hanna and Daniel dig deeper, they uncover a web of crime that threatens everyone involved.

The Åre Murders is a fictional story based on the crime novels Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows by Swedish author Viveca Sten. While the show captures realistic elements of Nordic noir, its events and characters are entirely fictional.

For the unversed, The Åre Murders takes place in Åre, Sweden, a well-known ski resort town and the series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback