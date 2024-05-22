The Rookie Season 6 ending explained: What awaits next for Tim and Lucy?

ABC's police procedural drama, The Rookie season 6, came to a close with its adrenaline-filled finale. Aired on May 21, 2024, episode 10 titled Escape Plan tied up some loose ends whilst setting the stage for the upcoming Season 7.

As per ABC, the synopsis of The Rookie season 6 episode 10 reads:

"Sgt. Grey helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron, Lopez, Celina, Tim and Smitty discover a surprising connection in their case."

Two characters who have been fan favorites in the show are Lucy and Tim. Their relationship has been a point of interest for fans who fondly call the couple Chenford. Earlier this season in episode 6, the couple hit a rough patch after Tim broke up with Lucy due to his past.

While the finale does not see them get back together, it does hint that the two still have feelings for each other, and therefore effectively sets a potential reconciliation to be explored in the next season.

Tim and Lucy share an emotional moment in The Rookie Season 6 finale

Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Image via X/@therookie)

Tim and Lucy began as work partners before they became a couple. While their relationship may have taken a tragic turn, the two are still forced to work together despite the distance between them.

In The Rookie Season 6 finale, Tim and Lucy team up in an intense action sequence during a car chase to stop a shooter from escaping. Tim leaps into the back of the shooter's pickup truck before it can speed away from the laundromat-turned-war zone, while Lucy follows in an SUV.

Tim engages in hand-to-hand combat with the shooter in the front seat of the truck. Meanwhile, Lucy jumps from her car to the back of the pickup, intervening just in time to prevent Tim from being stabbed. This thrilling sequence demonstrates their effectiveness as a team and displays their chemistry as a duo.

At the end of the episode, Tim thanks Lucy for saving his life. She tries to downplay her actions, but he insists on giving her the credit she deserves. This touching moment is highlighted by Tim's heartfelt speech. Lucy, clearly moved by his words, appreciates the gesture.

This emotional scene sparks hope for a potential Chenford reconciliation in Season 7. The two still hold each other in high regard and have unresolved feelings for each other. The upcoming season could potentially explore their dynamic further with further developments.

Nolan takes a bullet in The Rookie Season 6 finale

A still from 'The Rookie' (Image via X/@therookie)

The Rookie Season 6 episode 10 begins with Detective Pierson being killed. He was one of the cops blackmailed by Dr. Blair London. Her employers are eliminating loose ends, getting rid of cops, knowing they can do so with impunity. Blair, realizing her own danger, tries to make a deal with Wesley, an ADA married to a good cop.

Monica Stevens, the middleman who forced Blair into this work three years ago, orchestrates Blair’s abduction just as Blair is about to accept the deal. Blair, on the phone with Officer Nolan during the kidnapping, is warned against trusting Monica. Meanwhile, Monica, also on the run, is targeted by Eric Ramsay, a kingpin fearing her power.

Nolan, with federal and military assistance, ignores orders to stay covert and intervenes dramatically. In his attempt to rescue Blair, he gets shot during an intense fight sequence. As Blair is taken into custody, she confesses everything on the flight back.

However, Monica managed to escape. With an Interpol warrant out for her now, fans can expect to see Monica back onscreen in Season 7.

Oscar and Jason break out of jail in The Rookie season 6 finale

A still from 'The Rookie' (Image via X/@therookie)

Oscar Hutchinson has been a nuisance to Nolan since he first appeared in Season 1. Despite being behind bars, he had a significant role in causing problems for the heroes. Season 6 saw him planning a jailbreak, thus eventually teaming up with Jason.

Jason Wyler is Bailey's sociopathic ex-husband who ended up in prison after assaulting Nolan. Oscar enlists Jason to violently interrogate another prisoner in exchange for his freedom. In The Rookie Season 6 finale, Nolan gets a call informing him of their escape, setting up the stage for a potentially violent reunion in Season 7.

All seasons of The Rookie are available to stream on Hulu.